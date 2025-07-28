Expand / Collapse search
2 NYPD officers among 6 shot inside midtown Manhattan Blackstone building, shooter down

NYPD and Sheriff's Department personnel in protective gear seen with guns drawn at midtown building

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano
A security guard at the building was one of the people shot, sources said. Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

A security guard at the building was one of the people shot, sources said. Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

At least six people were shot Monday, and a police officer was killed when a suspected gunman unleashed a barrage of gunfire inside a midtown Manhattan office building that houses the Blackstone investment firm and the headquarters of the NFL. 

Video taken by a FOX 5 NY employee showed several officers carrying a person, and other officers appeared to be tending to a person lying on the ground. The news outlet reported the number of people killed, citing law enforcement sources. 

Two police officers were shot, including the one who died, sources told Fox News. 

The gunman was armed with a rifle and first opened fire in the lobby of the building on 52nd Street and Park Avenue. He went to another floor and shot people there, sources told Fox News, before going up to the 33rd floor and shooting himself. 

The NYPD responded Monday to reports of a shooting in midtown Manhattan.

The NYPD responded Monday to reports of a shooting in midtown Manhattan. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

An NYPD officer working security at the building was one of the people shot, sources said. During the chaos, people inside the building were hiding on different floors, the kitchen and bathrooms. 

NYPD and Sheriff's Department officers in protective gear were seen with guns drawn, Fox New York reported.

"New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now," New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X. "Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street."

Officers were sweeping the building to see if a second shooter was present. 

The city's emergency notification system told followers to expect traffic and mass transit disruptions. 

NYPD responds to active shooter reports in midtown Manhattan building

NYPD responds to active shooter reports in midtown Manhattan building (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said that FBI New York Field Office management personnel and agents were responding to provide support at the active crime scene.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.