Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Police and Law Enforcement

NYPD searches for scooter-riding suspect who left brick with swastika on Tesla Cybertruck in Jewish community

Scooter-riding woman accused of committing a hate crime, police say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
NYPD searching for hate crime suspect on scooter Video

NYPD searching for hate crime suspect on scooter

The New York City Police Department is searching for a female suspect they say committed an alleged hate crime against the owner of a Tesla Cybertruck. (Credit: NYPD CrimeStoppers)

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a female suspect they say put trash and a brick donning a swastika on a man's Tesla Cybertruck this week in a Brooklyn Jewish community.

The woman is being sought by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force in connection with a "hate crime criminal mischief incident" within the confines of the 66th Precinct, according to a news release from the NYPD.

NYPD photo of suspect

The NYPD is searching for a woman they say put a brick with a swastika drawn on it on top of a parked and unoccupied 2024 Tesla Cybertruck. (NYPD CrimeStoppers)

FBI INVESTIGATING AFTER WASHINGTON TESLA CHARGING STATION DAMAGED FOLLOWING ‘LOUD NOISE’

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old man parked his Tesla Cybertruck opposite 617 Ditmas Ave., when a White woman with long blonde hair placed a brick with a swastika drawn on it on top of his car. 

The woman also allegedly dumped garbage and put a black garbage bag on top of the Cybertruck before fleeing on a Razor scooter, traveling west on Ditmas Avenue, according to the release.

NYPD photo of woman on scooter

Police released photos of a woman they say put a brick with a swastika drawn on it on top of a Tesla Cybertruck. (NYPD CrimeStoppers)

TESLA VEHICLES, DEALERSHIPS TARGETED WITH ARSON, GUNFIRE AND VANDALISM IN AT LEAST 9 STATES: FBI

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded jacket, blue jeans and black rain boots.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

The incident comes after the FBI warned the public that Tesla electric vehicles have been targeted in at least nine states since January 2025.

The incidents, which involved arson, gunfire and vandalism, came after Tesla CEO Elon Musk was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

NYPD photo of woman

The woman appeared to have been riding a scooter, according to surveillance footage from the NYPD. (NYPD CrimeStoppers)

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

Fox News Digital previously reported a Tesla electric vehicle charging station was damaged early Tuesday in Lacey, Washington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lacey Police Department officers, after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a loud noise in the area, found the electric vehicle charging station was damaged.

The FBI is investigating.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.