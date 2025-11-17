Expand / Collapse search
New York

NYPD officer returns fire after getting shot, police commissioner says

The officer has already been released from the hospital

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
NYC police commissioner provides details about the shooting of an NYPD officer Video

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch provided details about the Monday morning shooting of a police officer. (Credit: @nypd via YouTube)

A 25-year-old NYPD officer returned fire after he was shot on Monday morning, with his assailant ending up dead, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press conference.

NYPD officers sought to secure a scene involving a deceased shooting victim on a sidewalk and shell casing in a building, Tisch noted — but a man opened an apartment door and fired at an officer "from close range with a shotgun, striking the officer on the left side of his face," Tisch said. 

"His injuries are consistent with bird shot pellets being fired from a shotgun. Our cop returns fire and the perp barricades himself back inside of the apartment," she added.

She said the perpetrator was later "pronounced DOA on scene."

NYPD OFFICER LEAPS INTO FREEZING RIVER TO SAVE TEENAGE GIRL FROM DROWNING

NYPD vehicle

An officer with the New York Police Department is recovering after getting shot in the face in Brooklyn on Nov. 17, 2025. The officer shot back, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. ( Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"We believe the suspect was shot by the injured officer who returned fire once he was shot in the face," another official said during the press briefing. "We don't believe that there was a self-inflicted wound," he said.

The injured officer was greeted by applause from other officers when he was released from the hospital.

Mayor Eric Adams noted that he talked with the police officer.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams listens to a question during a town hall at Sunnyside Community Services Older Adult Center on Feb. 12, 2025, in Queens, New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"Just spoke to Officer Waris who was guarding a crime scene when he was senselessly shot this morning in Brooklyn. I’m glad to hear that he will be released from the hospital shortly and that he is expected to make a speedy recovery. Him and his family will remain in my prayers. All New Yorkers owe thanks to Officer Waris and the other officers who responded to this incident for their service and bravery," Adams noted in a post on X.

JON VOIGHT PLEADS WITH TRUMP TO SAVE NEW YORK FROM ‘SOCIALIST CRAP CITY’ FATE WITH MAMDANI

Zohran Mamdani

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani listens a question during a press conference at the Unisphere in the Queens, New York City, Nov. 5, 2025. (Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress)

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani also commented on the shooting.

"My thoughts are with the NYPD officer who was shot this morning in Brownsville and I am praying for his recovery. I'm grateful to law enforcement for their quick response and I will continue to monitor the situation as it develops," he noted in a post on X.

NYPD vehicle

An NYPD vehicle parked near Union Square Park in Manhattan. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul commented on the situation as well, with an X post.

"Praying for the full recovery of the officer shot and injured in Brooklyn this morning. We’re closely monitoring the situation, and @nyspolice stand ready to assist. Grateful to @NYPDnews and all first responders for their swift response," Hochul said.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
