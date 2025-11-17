NYPD officer returns fire after getting shot, police commissioner says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 25-year-old NYPD officer returned fire after he was shot on Monday morning, with his assailant ending up dead, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press conference.

NYPD officers sought to secure a scene involving a deceased shooting victim on a sidewalk and shell casing in a building, Tisch noted — but a man opened an apartment door and fired at an officer "from close range with a shotgun, striking the officer on the left side of his face," Tisch said.

"His injuries are consistent with bird shot pellets being fired from a shotgun. Our cop returns fire and the perp barricades himself back inside of the apartment," she added.

She said the perpetrator was later "pronounced DOA on scene."

"We believe the suspect was shot by the injured officer who returned fire once he was shot in the face," another official said during the press briefing. "We don't believe that there was a self-inflicted wound," he said.

The injured officer was greeted by applause from other officers when he was released from the hospital.

Mayor Eric Adams noted that he talked with the police officer.

"Just spoke to Officer Waris who was guarding a crime scene when he was senselessly shot this morning in Brooklyn. I’m glad to hear that he will be released from the hospital shortly and that he is expected to make a speedy recovery. Him and his family will remain in my prayers. All New Yorkers owe thanks to Officer Waris and the other officers who responded to this incident for their service and bravery," Adams noted in a post on X.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani also commented on the shooting.

"My thoughts are with the NYPD officer who was shot this morning in Brownsville and I am praying for his recovery. I'm grateful to law enforcement for their quick response and I will continue to monitor the situation as it develops," he noted in a post on X.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul commented on the situation as well, with an X post.

"Praying for the full recovery of the officer shot and injured in Brooklyn this morning. We’re closely monitoring the situation, and @nyspolice stand ready to assist. Grateful to @NYPDnews and all first responders for their swift response," Hochul said.