NYPD officer leaps into freezing river to save teenage girl from drowning

Three NYPD officers heroically rescued a teenage girl from drowning in the freezing waters of the Harlem River Tuesday after hearing her screams for help.

Bodycam video released by the NYPD shows the officers calling out to the girl, asking if she could swim, as she struggled in the frigid water near 142nd Street around 2 p.m. local time.

The dramatic video also captures one officer removing his jacket and leaping into the river to reach the distressed teen, who was about 20 feet from shore.

Another officer is seen carefully making his way along a narrow, concrete ledge ready to help the officer in the water and pull the girl to safety.

At one point, shouts of "Help her up!" could be heard as the rescuers worked together to lift the girl from the water.

According to the New York Post, the officers were identified as Ankit Gupta, Wilmer Guerrero, and Shuaibul Amine, and are members of the 32nd Precinct in Uptown Manhattan.

They were praised Thursday for their quick response and teamwork.

In a statement, the NYPD said: "When it came to saving a life, our officers had no hesitation. 32nd Precinct officers saw a woman in the East River and jumped into the frigid water to pull her to safety."

Reflecting on the rescue, Officer Gupta told the Post:

"I’m just glad that we were all there as a group. It was a team effort that gave her a second chance."

"It’s great when you save somebody. That’s what we signed up for in this job, right?" added Officer Amine.

