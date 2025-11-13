Expand / Collapse search
New York City

NYPD officer leaps into freezing river to save teenage girl from drowning

Bodycam video shows dramatic rescue as hero officers work together to pull teen to safety

By Emma Bussey Fox News
NYPD body cam video shows officers pull a teenage girl from the freezing Harlem River in a dramatic rescue operation. (NYPD via Instagram)

Three NYPD officers heroically rescued a teenage girl from drowning in the freezing waters of the Harlem River Tuesday after hearing her screams for help.

Bodycam video released by the NYPD shows the officers calling out to the girl, asking if she could swim, as she struggled in the frigid water near 142nd Street around 2 p.m. local time.

The dramatic video also captures one officer removing his jacket and leaping into the river to reach the distressed teen, who was about 20 feet from shore. 

FORT WORTH POLICE AND GOOD SAMARITANS RESCUE BABY TRAPPED UNDER VEHICLE ON INTERSTATE

Officers rushing to help the girl.

Three NYPD officers rescue a teenage girl from Harlem River waters in a heroic team effort. (NYPD (via Instagram))

Another officer is seen carefully making his way along a narrow, concrete ledge ready to help the officer in the water and pull the girl to safety. 

At one point, shouts of "Help her up!" could be heard as the rescuers worked together to lift the girl from the water.

According to the New York Post, the officers were identified as Ankit Gupta, Wilmer Guerrero, and Shuaibul Amine, and are members of the 32nd Precinct in Uptown Manhattan. 

They were praised Thursday for their quick response and teamwork.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS NYPD OFFICERS RESCUE MISSING DOG MOOSE FROM BENEATH MANHATTAN SUBWAY TRAIN

NYPD officer jumping into Harlem River.

Three NYPD officers jump into the frigid Harlem River to save a struggling teen. (NYPD (via Instagram))

In a statement, the NYPD said: "When it came to saving a life, our officers had no hesitation. 32nd Precinct officers saw a woman in the East River and jumped into the frigid water to pull her to safety."

Reflecting on the rescue, Officer Gupta told the Post:

COUPLE FOUND TIED UP AND BURNED TO DEATH IN HOME NEAR FAMOUS RACETRACK AS POLICE HUNT FOR SUSPECT

Officers pull the girl from the water.

Body cam footage shows three NYPD officers working together to rescue a teenage girl from the icy Harlem River waters near 142nd Street. (NYPD (via Instagram))

"I’m just glad that we were all there as a group. It was a team effort that gave her a second chance."

"It’s great when you save somebody. That’s what we signed up for in this job, right?" added Officer Amine.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for further comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
