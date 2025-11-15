Jon Voight pleads with Trump to save New York from 'socialist crap city' fate with Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Voight is sounding the alarm about New York City's political direction.

The Oscar-winning actor released a video message this week accusing Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani of posing a dire threat to the future of the nation’s largest city, and warning that only President Donald Trump could "stop this horror."



In the video posted on X, Voight said that Mamdani will "take down the city that never sleeps," warning that New York "will turn into a forbidden place of darkness."

"This mayor will destroy this city," he said.

"We are obligated to demand our rights for our private sanctuary, our businesses, our property that we all have worked so hard for — and this 35-year-old mayor has no right dictating the rules of socialism for a city built on our highest principles with brick and stone by hard-working Americans. This must be stopped, and his mayoralty should be terminated immediately."

Throughout his statement, Voight urged residents to push back against the mayor-elect, whom he repeatedly characterized as a threat to the city's foundational values.

"You, the people of the greatest city, New York, are in danger of losing your city to this communist fool. We, the people, must stand for the greatest nation’s purpose — the honor of our flag, the red, white and blue — and for which it stands, one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all," he said.



Voight added, "This country, the United States of America, is the land of our greatest achievement — the American dream."

He went on to say that Americans "have put our trust in the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump," adding, "He, and only he, can stop this horror as this mayor, Mamdani, will try to destroy New York's wealth and turn it into a socialist crap city."

Voight concluded his message: "Let this be a warning to the people — and may God bless. May God bless."

Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election on Nov. 4, defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.



Voight’s comments come as celebrities and political commentators remain divided over New York City’s political direction.



"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, who ran for New York governor in 2018, previously celebrated Mamdani’s victory on social media, sharing photos with him and writing, "I love this young man so, so much! He is a miracle of nature, and I would follow him to the ends of the earth."

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has been outspoken against Mamdani online, criticizing him for dining at "one of the priciest joints in NYC" while living in a rent-stabilized apartment.