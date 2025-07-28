NYPD officer killed, others dead in New York City shooting and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. NYPD officer killed, others dead in New York City shooting

2. NYC suspect identified as Las Vegas resident

3. Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg dead at 65

MAJOR HEADLINES

POSSIBLE MOTIVE – NYC gunman had grievances against NFL, football as shooting leaves several dead: report.

'DISMANTLE IT' – Mamdani's past 'defund the police' stance resurfaces after deadly Manhattan shooting.

OUT OF LINE – Newly released texts reveal officials' jokes amid catastrophic Hill Country flooding.

ON-AIR SLIP-UP – CNBC host drops F-bomb on live television after seeing Trump's trade deals.

NEED NOT APPLY – School district caught offering $25K benefit exclusively to non-White educators.

POLITICS

BENCHED – Bondi's DOJ files complaint against Judge Boasberg for Trump remarks.

DEEP STATE DECEPTION – Foreign sources knew FBI would spread Clinton plan before Trump-Russia probe began.

CRIMINALS PRIORITIZED – Kristi Noem exposes 'monsters' Democrat senator is fighting to protect in immigration battle.

DELAY TACTICS – Dems block Trump's picks while GOP fights to confirm nominees before recess.

MEDIA

CLIMATE CULT CRUSHED – EPA chief delivers dagger to the heart of Obama's climate change agenda.

PAPER CUT – Washington Post reeling from buyout exodus as bosses hope to turn the page at embattled paper.

NOT HOW THIS WORKS – Dem lawmaker reportedly tried to shut down profile after reporter contacted colleagues.

DOUBLE STANDARD – VP Vance criticizes media for not scrutinizing Epstein case under previous administrations.

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Has President Trump ordered the big re-think?

LIZ PEEK – Trump's major trade wins could be rocket fuel to US economy.

IN OTHER NEWS

LIVING MIRACLE – World's most premature baby defies all medical odds to reach 1st birthday.

DAYS GONE BY – Former flight attendant reveals how air travel went from luxury to 'lack of civility.'

TABLE IT – Expert shares red flags that could tell you a restaurant is a recipe for disaster.

SWEET SURPRISE – Gas station coffee plays starring role in road-trip treat.

WATCH

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS – No words can fill the void that has been left by this tragedy.

NICOLE PARKER – This is what I would want to know about NYC shooting suspect.

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

