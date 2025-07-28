NYPD officer killed, others dead in New York City shooting and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...
TOP 3
1. NYPD officer killed, others dead in New York City shooting
2. NYC suspect identified as Las Vegas resident
3. Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg dead at 65
MAJOR HEADLINES
POSSIBLE MOTIVE – NYC gunman had grievances against NFL, football as shooting leaves several dead: report. Continue reading …
'DISMANTLE IT' – Mamdani's past 'defund the police' stance resurfaces after deadly Manhattan shooting. Continue reading …
OUT OF LINE – Newly released texts reveal officials' jokes amid catastrophic Hill Country flooding. Continue reading …
ON-AIR SLIP-UP – CNBC host drops F-bomb on live television after seeing Trump's trade deals. Continue reading …
NEED NOT APPLY – School district caught offering $25K benefit exclusively to non-White educators. Continue reading …
POLITICS
BENCHED – Bondi's DOJ files complaint against Judge Boasberg for Trump remarks. Continue reading …
DEEP STATE DECEPTION – Foreign sources knew FBI would spread Clinton plan before Trump-Russia probe began. Continue reading …
CRIMINALS PRIORITIZED – Kristi Noem exposes 'monsters' Democrat senator is fighting to protect in immigration battle. Continue reading …
DELAY TACTICS – Dems block Trump's picks while GOP fights to confirm nominees before recess. Continue reading …
MEDIA
CLIMATE CULT CRUSHED – EPA chief delivers dagger to the heart of Obama's climate change agenda. Continue reading …
PAPER CUT – Washington Post reeling from buyout exodus as bosses hope to turn the page at embattled paper. Continue reading …
NOT HOW THIS WORKS – Dem lawmaker reportedly tried to shut down profile after reporter contacted colleagues. Continue reading …
DOUBLE STANDARD – VP Vance criticizes media for not scrutinizing Epstein case under previous administrations. Continue reading …
OPINION
HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Has President Trump ordered the big re-think? Continue reading …
LIZ PEEK – Trump's major trade wins could be rocket fuel to US economy. Continue reading …
IN OTHER NEWS
LIVING MIRACLE – World's most premature baby defies all medical odds to reach 1st birthday. Continue reading …
DAYS GONE BY – Former flight attendant reveals how air travel went from luxury to ‘lack of civility.’ Continue reading …
AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on appetizing attractions and medical milestones. Take the quiz here …
TABLE IT – Expert shares red flags that could tell you a restaurant is a recipe for disaster. Continue reading …
SWEET SURPRISE – Gas station coffee plays starring role in road-trip treat. See video …
WATCH
MAYOR ERIC ADAMS – No words can fill the void that has been left by this tragedy. See video …
NICOLE PARKER – This is what I would want to know about NYC shooting suspect. See video …
LISTEN
Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...
FOX WEATHER
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
