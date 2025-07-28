Hall of Famer, beloved Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg dead at 65 after battle with cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hall of Famer and Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg has died after a long battle with cancer, MLB announced on Monday night.

Sandberg was 65 years old.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg," MLB wrote in a statement on social media.

"The beloved Cubs second baseman was a five-tool model of consistency in the 1980s and early ‘90s, making 10 consecutive All-Star teams and winning 9 straight Gold Glove awards."

"With great sadness, we share that Ryne Sandberg has passed away today," the Cubs wrote in a statement on X with a picture of "Ryno."

Sandberg was named league MVP during the 1984 season, where he had a league-leading 8.5 WAR, while also leading the way in runs (114) and triples (19). He slashed .314/.367/.520 that year with 36 doubles, 19 homers and 84 RBI over 156 games.

MLB’s tribute to Sandberg included his performance on June 23, 1984, which was forever dubbed "The Sandberg Game."

"On June 23, 1984, a national TV audience watched Sandberg hit a pair of game-tying home runs in the 9th and 10th innings off Cardinals closer and future Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter. Part of a magical Cubs Postseason run, the game is forever remembered in Chicago as "The Sandberg Game." He went on to win the 1984 NL MVP Award," MLB wrote.

Sandberg debuted with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team that drafted him in the 20th round of the 1978 Amateur Draft out of North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., in 1981. While he was quickly moved to the Cubs the following season, Sandberg returned to manage the Phillies for parts of three seasons.

But Sandberg’s legacy on the diamond came on the north side of the Windy City, where he hit .285/.344/.452 with 282 homers and 2,151 hits over 15 seasons with the Cubs. Other than his stellar defense, Sandberg won seven Silver Slugger awards and won a Home Run Derby.

"On June 23, 2024, the 340th anniversary of his iconic moment, the Cubs unveiled a statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley Field," MLB’s statement continued.

Sandberg was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

