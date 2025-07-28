EPA chief Zeldin delivers dagger to the heart of Obama's climate change agenda on ‘Ruthless’ podcast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin will rescind the Obama administration’s endangerment finding declaration in the "largest deregulatory action in the history of America," he announced Tuesday on the "Ruthless" podcast.

Zeldin joined the "Ruthless" podcast to break the news that the EPA would nix the declaration that insisted greenhouse gases like carbon monoxide and methane endanger human lives. Zeldin will officially make the announcement that will drive "a dagger into the heart of the climate change religion" later in the day in Indiana.

"A lot of people are out there listening, they might not know what the endangerment finding is. If you ask congressional Democrats to describe what it is, the left would say that it means that carbon dioxide is a pollutant, carbon dioxide is an endangerment to human health. They might say methane is a pollutant, methane is an endangerment to human health," Zeldin said.

"That’s an oversimplified, I would say inaccurate way to describe it," Zeldin continued. "The Obama administration said that carbon dioxide, when mixed with a bunch of other well-mixed gasses, greenhouse gasses, that it contributes to climate change. How much? They don’t say… they say that climate change engenders human health, so because of these different mental leaps… then there were all sorts of vehicle regulations that followed."

"Ruthless" co-host Josh Holmes noted that endangerment finding is "the hub to the spoke of the left’s environmental agenda, essentially," to which Zeldin agreed.

"This has been referred to as basically driving a dagger into the heart of the climate change religion," Zeldin said.

"Most Americans, we care about the environment, we want clean air, land and water. Conservatives love the environment, want to be good stewards of the environment. There are people who then, in the name of climate change, are willing to bankrupt the country," he continued. "In the name of environmental justice, they will get tens of billions of dollars appropriated to their friends rather than actually remediating environmental issues."

Zeldin said Democrats created the endangerment finding, which allowed them to put regulations on vehicles, airplanes, stationary sources, and other things to "basically regulate out of existence" many segments of the American economy.

"It costs Americans a lot of money," Zeldin said, noting that repealing the endangerment finding will be the "largest deregulatory action in the history of America."

"So, it’s kind of a big deal," Zeldin said.

"Ruthless" co-host Comfortably Smug said the Obama-era regulation was "the first step into opening up the pandora’s box of insanity" related to climate change.

"I hope everyone appreciates, this is a true game-changer," Comfortably Smug said.

"It’s projected to save Americans over $1 trillion," he continued. "This is a huge victory for the American people."

Zeldin said the move will create jobs and help Americans be able to purchase a car.

"It’s one agency, in one year, doing more deregulation than entire federal government across all agencies across entire presidencies when you look back in history. That’s how much of a mess it is that we inherited," Zeldin said.

"With regard to the endangerment finding, they’ll say carbon dioxide is a pollutant and that’s the end of it. They’ll never acknowledge any type of benefit or need for carbon dioxide," he continued. "It’s important to note, and they don’t, how important it is for the planet."

Zeldin said he’s not afraid of allowing the public to weigh in on the issue and the EPA will consider all advancements in technology.

"We shouldn’t shy away from all of the innovation in the way that we tap into an energy supply here in the United States," he said. "We aren’t going to ignore the fact that emissions are down in this country over the course of the last 20 years."

Zeldin and the "Ruthless" co-hosts went on to detail a variety of issues with the Obama-era declaration and alleged "wrongdoing" tied to it.

"The left went so far overboard," Zeldin said.

"Ruthless," hosted by Holmes, Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook, is among the top news sources for men ages 18-45, according to a recent poll conducted by National Research, Inc.

Since its launch in 2020, "Ruthless" has become a must-stop for GOP lawmakers, congressional candidates, and presidential hopefuls.

Fox News landed a licensing deal earlier this month with the conservative "variety progrum" as part of the company's expansion of new media. New episodes of "Ruthless" are released every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on all podcast platforms and YouTube.

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.