Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Jasmine Crockett allegedly tried 'shutting down' Atlantic piece after reporter contacted other Democrats

An anonymous Democratic staffer called the Texas congresswoman a 'loose cannon' who can 'cause headaches' for others

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Trump takes swipe at Democrats new star Jasmine Crockett: Serious trouble Video

Trump takes swipe at Democrats new star Jasmine Crockett: Serious trouble

Fox News contributor David Webb joins "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the Trump administration's decision to pause federal funding for major universities and the president calling out Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, allegedly told The Atlantic she was "shutting down" its profile of her after learning the author had reached out to other Democrats without telling her.

Staff writer Elaine Godfrey described in an article on Sunday that Crockett called her four days before the piece was published "to express frustration that I had reached out to so many House members without telling her first."

"She was, she told me, ‘shutting down the profile and revoking all permissions,’" Godfrey wrote.

JASMINE CROCKETT CLAIMS MOST PEOPLE VOTE THE 'WRONG WAY' DUE TO A LACK OF EDUCATION

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas

Atlantic staff writer Elaine Godfrey profiled Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, in a new piece on Sunday.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Despite this assertion, the article was published and included comments from both Crockett and other Democratic figures.

Democrats quoted in the article included progressive strategist Max Burns, strategist James Carville, Texas state Rep. Toni Rose, and U.S. House Reps. Julie Johnson of Texas and Robert Garcia of California.

Godfrey added that she reached out to several other Democrats who "seemed uninterested" in commenting. 

"Thirteen of her colleagues on the Oversight and Judiciary committees, along with 20 other Democratic members I contacted for this story, either declined to talk with me on the record or didn’t respond to my interview requests," Godfrey wrote. "Senior staffers for three Democratic members told me that some of Crockett’s colleagues see her as undisciplined but are reluctant to criticize her publicly." 

Godfrey also added a comment from an anonymous staffer.

"She likes to talk," the staffer said. "Is she a loose cannon? Sometimes. Does that cause headaches for other members? 100 percent."

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT SAYS DEMOCRATS NEED TO BE 'OK WITH PUNCHING' IN RACES AGAINST TED CRUZ, REPUBLICANS

Jasmine Crockett shouting

Some Democrats declined to comment to the Atlantic about Crockett.  (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn)

Crockett reportedly hoping to shut down a piece because Godfrey reached out to other Democrats was roundly mocked by reporters for not understanding basic journalism.

"That is not how any of this works," NBC News political reporter Sahil Kapur wrote.

Reporter Jim Stinson commented, "Rep. Jasmine Crockett believes she can shut down a journalism profile. That's how dumb she is."

"Dang. That usually works, too!" National Review senior writer Noah Rothman joked.

Crooked Media podcast host Jane Coaston wrote, "if you are being profiled someone is going to reach out to other people about your profile, that's how profiles work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the same article, Crockett was critical of her fellow leftists, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt.

"The national ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour featuring Senator Bernie Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez is a good idea, Crockett said, but it ‘kind of makes people be like, Oh, it’s about them, right? Instead of the team,’" Godfrey wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s office for comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.