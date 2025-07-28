Jasmine Crockett allegedly tried 'shutting down' Atlantic piece after reporter contacted other Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, allegedly told The Atlantic she was "shutting down" its profile of her after learning the author had reached out to other Democrats without telling her.

Staff writer Elaine Godfrey described in an article on Sunday that Crockett called her four days before the piece was published "to express frustration that I had reached out to so many House members without telling her first."

"She was, she told me, ‘shutting down the profile and revoking all permissions,’" Godfrey wrote.

Despite this assertion, the article was published and included comments from both Crockett and other Democratic figures.

Democrats quoted in the article included progressive strategist Max Burns, strategist James Carville, Texas state Rep. Toni Rose, and U.S. House Reps. Julie Johnson of Texas and Robert Garcia of California.

Godfrey added that she reached out to several other Democrats who "seemed uninterested" in commenting.

"Thirteen of her colleagues on the Oversight and Judiciary committees, along with 20 other Democratic members I contacted for this story, either declined to talk with me on the record or didn’t respond to my interview requests," Godfrey wrote. "Senior staffers for three Democratic members told me that some of Crockett’s colleagues see her as undisciplined but are reluctant to criticize her publicly."

Godfrey also added a comment from an anonymous staffer.

"She likes to talk," the staffer said. "Is she a loose cannon? Sometimes. Does that cause headaches for other members? 100 percent."

Crockett reportedly hoping to shut down a piece because Godfrey reached out to other Democrats was roundly mocked by reporters for not understanding basic journalism.

"That is not how any of this works," NBC News political reporter Sahil Kapur wrote.

Reporter Jim Stinson commented, "Rep. Jasmine Crockett believes she can shut down a journalism profile. That's how dumb she is."

"Dang. That usually works, too!" National Review senior writer Noah Rothman joked.

Crooked Media podcast host Jane Coaston wrote, "if you are being profiled someone is going to reach out to other people about your profile, that's how profiles work."

In the same article, Crockett was critical of her fellow leftists, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt.

"The national ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour featuring Senator Bernie Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez is a good idea, Crockett said, but it ‘kind of makes people be like, Oh, it’s about them, right? Instead of the team,’" Godfrey wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s office for comment.