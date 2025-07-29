Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL

NYC gunman had grievances against NFL, football as shooting leaves several dead: report

The shooting spree at a New York City skyscraper left multiple people dead

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Retired NYPD officer shares lesson in 'bystander apathy' Video

Retired NYPD officer shares lesson in 'bystander apathy'

Retired NYPD officer Bill Stanton discusses a shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office building on 'Hannity.'

The gunman who stormed a high-rise building in the heart of New York City on Monday evening reportedly had a grievance with the NFL.

Shane Tamura, who was identified as the man who killed multiple people including an NYPD officer in the rampage at 345 Park Ave in Midtown Manhattan, cited the NFL in a note left near his body on 33rd floor of the building after he died by suicide, the New York Post reported.

split image of shane tamura

A split image showing Shane Tamura as a football player in high school next to security footage.  (Fox News; NY Post)

The 27-year-old Nevada resident blamed the sport of football for apparent issues with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a side effect from repeated hits to the head, the outlet reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD and the NFL for comment.

Tamura was a high school football player at Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills, California, which is about 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The NFL’s headquarters were located in the same building where Tamura had killed five people and left several others injured. The league’s officers are on the fifth floor.

NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tamura had a history of mental health problems. 

Tisch said that Tamura traveled cross-country, with his vehicle last being seen in Columbia, New Jersey as recently as 4:24 p.m. ET. That wasn’t long before he unleashed a barrage of gunfire at the high-rise building. 

NYPD officer at the scene

A New York police investigator exits her vehicle at the scene outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a message, obtained by Fox News Digital, to all league employees announcing the traumatic event. One NFL employee was "seriously injured."

"As has been widely reported, a gunman committed an unspeakable act of violence in our building at 345 Park Avenue. One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack," the message read. "He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition. NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family.

"We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."

Ambulance carrying fallen NYPD officer

The ambulance carrying the body of Didarul Islam exits NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Hospital during the dignified transfer of the slain officer, who was shot and killed by a gunman Monday evening, early Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Goodell added to pay attention to all notices with emergency information, as the situation remained fluid.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.