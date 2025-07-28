CNBC’s Jim Cramer drops F-bomb live on air while marveling over Trump’s ‘great economy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNBC host Jim Cramer’s excitement about President Donald Trump’s latest trade deal got the better of him on Monday.

Cramer blurted out "What the f---!" during a segment of CNBC’s "Squawk on The Street" after seeing a graphic detailing the United States’ recent trade deals with various countries, including a major trade deal made with the European Union on Sunday.

"Our biggest problem is we have so much growth that the Fed won’t cut. What the f---!" the co-host exclaimed, regretting it as soon as he said it.

"Oh my God! I’m so sorry," Cramer said. "I’m so sorry. I take it right back. I take it right back. That was bad."

His co-hosts David Faber and Carl Quintanilla reassured their colleague it wasn’t a big deal.

"It’s OK. It’s OK. It’s OK!," Faber told Cramer as he kept apologizing. "We’re in the moment. It’s just the way we talk."

"Real people doing live TV," Quintanilla added.

Cramer continued: "I’m done. I think I’m out of here."

"No, you’re fine," Faber replied, laughing. "You’re absolutely fine. You want me to say one?"

Cramer said, "No, I just feel like, enough with the rate cut and the economy’s booming."

The anchor also apologized on X following the appearance.

He wrote, "I apologize to all viewers. I was too effusive in making my point about the great economy we have.."

Trump averted a trade war and notched another win on Sunday. The president and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union that set a 15-percent tariff on most EU goods imported into the U.S.

Von der Leyen said Europe will also purchase $150 billion worth of U.S. energy as part of the deal, in addition to making $600 billion in other investments.

The agreement comes days after Trump secured a $550 billion trade deal with Japan.

"We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the Profits. This Deal will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs — There has never been anything like it."

Some prominent critics of the president have admitted that they were wrong about the damage Trump’s tariffs would do to the economy. Most recently, HBO host Bill Maher admitted on his "Club Random" podcast that his predictions were incorrect.

"Just to take an example, tariffs. Now I remember that I, along with probably most people, was saying at the beginning, ‘Oh, you know, by the 4th of July… the economy was going to be tanked by then,’ and I was kind of like, ‘Well, that seems right to me,’" he told guest, liberal pundit Brian Tyler Cohen.

"But, that didn’t happen," Maher said. "It could happen tomorrow. I’m just saying, that’s reality, so let’s work first from the reality of that, not from ‘I just hate Donald Trump,’ because that’s boring and doesn’t get us anywhere and leads you to dishonesty."

