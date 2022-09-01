Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

NYPD hunt for masked gunman in deadly shooting of 25-year-old woman near NYU

East Village shooting suspect described as heavyset Black male wearing mask, all black clothing

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
New York City police are hunting a masked gunman after an early morning shooting Thursday of a 25-year-old woman found dead on the sidewalk not far from the New York University campus. 

Just past 5 a.m. Thursday, NYPD responded to a 911 call of a female shot at the corner of East 14 Street and Irving Place, within the confines of the 13 Precinct. Upon arrival, police observed a 25-year-old female shot in the head. EMS also responded and pronounced the female deceased. 

The perpetrator is described as a heavyset male, Black, wearing all black clothing and a mask, police said.  

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

NYPD Crime Scene Unit tent erected to shield view of 25-year-old victim's body. 

NYPD Crime Scene Unit tent erected to shield view of 25-year-old victim's body.  (Peter Gerber )

NYPD detectives stand outside a Chipotle near where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot. 

NYPD detectives stand outside a Chipotle near where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot.  (Peter Gerber)

NYPD at the scene where a 25-year-old woman was found shot dead in the head. 

NYPD at the scene where a 25-year-old woman was found shot dead in the head.  (Peter Gerber)

A large police presence was at the scene, with detectives standing out on the street in front of a Chipotle restaurant chain in Manhattan's East Village located not far from NYU. 

An NYPD Crime Scene Unit tent was erected on the sidewalk to shield the view of the victim’s body. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. 