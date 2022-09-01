NYPD hunt for masked gunman in deadly shooting of 25-year-old woman near NYU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police are hunting a masked gunman after an early morning shooting Thursday of a 25-year-old woman found dead on the sidewalk not far from the New York University campus.

Just past 5 a.m. Thursday, NYPD responded to a 911 call of a female shot at the corner of East 14 Street and Irving Place, within the confines of the 13 Precinct. Upon arrival, police observed a 25-year-old female shot in the head. EMS also responded and pronounced the female deceased.

The perpetrator is described as a heavyset male, Black, wearing all black clothing and a mask, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

A large police presence was at the scene, with detectives standing out on the street in front of a Chipotle restaurant chain in Manhattan's East Village located not far from NYU.

An NYPD Crime Scene Unit tent was erected on the sidewalk to shield the view of the victim’s body.