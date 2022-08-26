Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
NYC woman, 74, sucker-punched on sidewalk

New York City police are seeking a female suspect who was caught on video sucker-punching a 74-year-old woman in Manhattan. 

New York City police are seeking a suspect caught on video sucker punching a 74-year-old woman in Midtown Manhattan this week, causing her to fall to the ground. 

The assault happened in broad daylight on Wednesday just blocks away from Rockefeller Center, according to the NYPD. 

"Unprovoked, the individual punched the female about the face causing her to fall to the ground," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The individual fled the location northbound on Madison Avenue, on foot." 

NYC POLICE SEEKING SUSPECTS IN ROBBERY OF 67-YEAR-OLD MAN CAUGHT ON VIDEO 

The suspect is seen punching the victim in front of 485 Madison Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The suspect is seen punching the victim in front of 485 Madison Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. (NYPD)

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. 

NYPD ORDERED NOT TO ‘CONGREGATE’ AS MAYOR’S OFFICE CALLS IT A POTENTIALLY RISKY ‘TACTICAL PROBLEM’ 

Video released by investigators begins with the suspect — whom police described as having a dark complexion — lifting a bag off a sidewalk. 

The suspect is later seen walking away while the victim is on the ground.

The suspect is later seen walking away while the victim is on the ground. (NYPD)

The suspect then swings her right arm at the victim as she walks by, sending her tumbling to the ground, the video shows. 

Surveillance footage shows the female suspect fleeing the scene on foot.

Surveillance footage shows the female suspect fleeing the scene on foot. (NYPD)

Another individual walking near the victim then appears to come to her aid while the suspect keeps walking away. 