NYC woman, 74, sucker-punched on sidewalk

New York City police are seeking a suspect caught on video sucker punching a 74-year-old woman in Midtown Manhattan this week, causing her to fall to the ground.

The assault happened in broad daylight on Wednesday just blocks away from Rockefeller Center, according to the NYPD.

"Unprovoked, the individual punched the female about the face causing her to fall to the ground," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The individual fled the location northbound on Madison Avenue, on foot."

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Video released by investigators begins with the suspect — whom police described as having a dark complexion — lifting a bag off a sidewalk.

The suspect then swings her right arm at the victim as she walks by, sending her tumbling to the ground, the video shows.

Another individual walking near the victim then appears to come to her aid while the suspect keeps walking away.