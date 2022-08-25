NYC police ordered not to 'congregate' as mayor's office calls it a potentially risky 'tactical problem'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police officers and personnel were warned in a department-wide memo not to partake in the "prohibited" acts of "congregating" while working a post unless doing so is necessary, officials and law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

The New York Police Department’s top brass notified personnel this week about the resurgence of the policy, Interim Order 92 in the department's Patrol Guide, in "an effort to enhance officer safety, deployment strategies, and optimize presence in the field."

"Members of the service are reminded that congregating, or engaging in unnecessary conversation, while on post, absent police necessity, is prohibited," states a memo attached to the order, authored by the NYPD’s Chief of Department, Kenneth Corey, and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The memo also notes that patrol supervisors are required to ensure the employees are refraining from congregating together.

"Police officers and supervisors will be held strictly accountable for these provisions," the memo further states.

A spokesperson for the NYPD responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by sending a copy of the order, but did not answer a question regarding the reason for the reminder.

Earlier this month, a reporter for City and State New York captured video footage of Mayor Eric Adams interrupting his bike ride to ask a group of gathered NYPD personnel to disperse.

"How about scattering out, so we ensure safety and deploy personnel," he reportedly asked. "We have not been deploying our personnel correctly."

Adams later told City and State he was "going to find out who’s in charge of this detail and find out – did they do what came from the top?"

A City Hall spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday the mayor "supports the NYPD and will work every day to ensure they have the resources to do their jobs."

"This is a tactical problem that could possibly pose a risk to both the officer and to members of the public," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "This is exactly why the mayor and the police commissioner have had several conversations about this issue, and they both agree that we can more effectively deploy our officers."

Meanwhile, NYC Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch told the New York Post the order was "unnecessary."

"Pretty soon there won’t be enough cops left to congregate anywhere in the city," he reportedly said, "because these miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."