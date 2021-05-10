NYC delivery driver's brutal attack by robbers caught on camera, as suspects remain at large month later

A delivery driver in New York City was brutally attacked by accused robbers in April, and the NYPD on Sunday released video of the incident as the suspects remain at large nearly a month later.

Two suspects now wanted for robbery attempted to take the victim's moped at approximately 3:25 p.m. on April 14 in front of 8 E. 177 St. in the Bronx, the New York City Police Department said.

Video released by NYPD Crime Stoppers shows one suspect begins fighting with the victim, whose helmet remained on during the struggle, as his red delivery container is knocked to the pavement.

The second suspect, whose face is hidden by a hoodie and mask, pulls up on a separate motorbike and approaches the two as others on the streets seem to intervene. The two suspects then drive off.

Police said the suspects stole the victim's cellphone. Anyone with information is asked to direct message @NYPDTips on Twitter or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS.

For the month of April, overall index crime in New York City rose 30.4% compared with April 2020, according to the latest monthly crime statistics report published on May 5. That was driven by a 66% increase in grand larceny and a 35.6% increase in felony assault.

Robbery saw a 28.6% increase compared to April 2020 – there were 885 instances citywide this April, compared to 688 last April. Shooting incidents rose to 149 compared to 56 in April 2020, representing an over 166.1% surge. Burglary was the only index crime to post a reduction – down 26% in April 2021, compared to the previous year, according to the NYPD.