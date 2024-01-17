Marine vet Daniel Penny faces judge over motion to dismiss case in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

Daniel Penny arrived at a New York City courtroom on Wednesday, only for a judge to quickly say there would be no decision on whether to dismiss the case involving Jordan Neely's subway death last May.

Judge Maxwell Wiley stated Wednesday that he needed more time to research and review motions from both sides before determining whether to dismiss the case, with an update coming in three weeks.

A U.S. Marine veteran, Penny, 24, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the May 1, 2023, death of Neely, a homeless man and former Michael Jackson impersonator who witnesses reported was shouting and begging for money on the F subway train in Manhattan.

Penny pinned Neely to the ground with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold for several minutes, according to prosecutors. Neely, 30, lost consciousness during the struggle. Penny's defense has argued in court filings that Neely's erratic behavior was "insanely threatening," and Penny stepped in to defend himself and other passengers.

Video that captured Penny, who is White, holding Neely, who was Black, in a chokehold on the subway went viral, sparking racial justice protests.

A judge is expected to rule Wednesday on Penny’s attorneys’ motion to dismiss the case. In addition to asking for the indictment to be dismissed, the defense is requesting to suppress Penny’s statements to law enforcement, invalidate search warrants and suppress any evidence obtained.

Penny turned himself in 11 days after the incident upon the Manhattan District Attorney's Office decision to charge him.

He was released that same day on $100,000 cash bail and ordered to turn over his passport.

Notably, celebrity civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton gave a eulogy at Neely’s funeral, blasting the decision not to arrest Penny on the spot.

Penny, a former infantry squad leader and an instructor in water survival deployed twice from 2017 to 2021, rejected accusations that his actions were racist, telling Fox News Digital in an interview over the summer, "The majority of the people on that train that I was protecting were minorities, so it definitely hurts a lot to be called that."

Neely, who struggled with mental illness, had been arrested more than 40 times, including for numerous violent assaults on strangers in the subway, and was on the city’s "Top 50" list of homeless people most in need of outreach, the New York Post previously reported.

One witness, who described herself as a woman of color, previously told Fox News Digital that Neely boarded the subway train that May 1 afternoon, ranting, "I don’t care if I have to kill an F, I will. I’ll go to jail, I’ll take a bullet."

"It was self-defense, and I believe in my heart that he saved a lot of people that day," the woman said.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.