US Marine vet Daniel Penny pleads not guilty to manslaughter in chokehold death of Jordan Neely

Jordan Neely suspect Daniel Penny was indicted earlier this month in Manhattan

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Marta Dhanis | Fox News
Daniel Penny's indictment is an 'atrocity to say the least': Darrin Porcher Video

Daniel Penny's indictment is an 'atrocity to say the least': Darrin Porcher

Former NYPD Lieutenant Dr. Darrin Porcher joins 'Fox & Friends' ahead of Daniel Penny's arraignment, arguing Penny deserves a 'hero's welcome' for killing Jordan Neely.

Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old U.S. Marine veteran facing a New York City manslaughter charge in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, pleaded not guilty at his Manhattan arraignment Wednesday morning.

The arraignment took about five minutes, with Penny wearing a navy blue suit and pleading not guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

He was granted the same $100,000 bail conditions that previously led to his release from custody.

Neely was a 30-year-old homeless man with a lengthy criminal record involving assaults on subway riders and history of mental illness.

DANIEL PENNY: MARINE VET ACCUSED OF FATAL SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD REVEALS WHY HE STEPPED IN

Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court

Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. Penny, 24, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who was shouting and begging for money when Penny pinned him to the floor of the moving subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

He died after an erratic altercation on an F train subway car during which witnesses say he threatened riders and Penny intervened.

Penny restrained him with a chokehold and dragged him to the floor with the help of another straphanger. Yet another passenger caught part of the scuffle on video.

Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment

Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. Penny, 24, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who was shouting and begging for money when Penny pinned him to the floor of the moving subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"Daniel Penny stands indicted for Manslaughter after allegedly putting Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold for several minutes until and after he stopped moving," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "I hope Mr. Neely’s loved ones are on the path towards healing as they continue to mourn this tragic loss."

Read the indictment (Mobile users go here)

Critics of the decision to prosecute Penny have called the move political and believe that the veteran acted in self-defense or to protect other passengers.

"If [Neely] had carried out his threats, he would have killed somebody," Penny told Fox News Digital in June.

Penny said he was headed to the gym the afternoon of May 1 when an agitated Neely boarded the train around 2:30 p.m. at the Second Avenue station in Manhattan, screaming at passengers and panhandling.

WITNESS TO JORDAN NEELY CHOKEHOLD DEATH CALLS DANIEL PENNY A ‘HERO’

Daniel Penny shown holding Jordan Neely in a chokehold.

Screenshot from bystander video showing Jordan Neely being held in a chokehold on the New York City subway. (Luces de Nueva York/Juan Alberto Vazquez via Storyful)

"I don’t care if I have to kill an F, I will," Neely ranted, according to another rider. "I’ll go to jail, I’ll take a bullet."

NYC MARINE VETERAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF MAN ‘MAKING THREATS AND SCARING PASSENGERS’: PROSECUTORS

His antics left other passengers uncomfortable, and Penny intervened.

Jordan Neely, left, with Carolyn Neely smiling in a selfie

This undated photo, provided by Mills and Edwards, LLP, in New York, Friday, May 12, 2023, shows Jordan Neely, left, with Carolyn Neely, an aunt. Daniel Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine veteran who used a fatal chokehold on agitated New York City subway passenger Jordan Neely, was freed from custody Friday hours after surrendering to face a manslaughter charge filed nearly two weeks after the encounter. (Courtesy Mills & Edwards, LLP via AP)

"I was scared," he said in the June interview. "I looked around, and I saw older women and children, and they were terrified."

Police questioned and released Penny after the incident and did not arrest him until May 12, 11 days later, after mounting public outcry.

Daniel Penny

U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny, 24, is escorted in handcuffs by the New York City Police Department after turning himself into the 5th Precinct in Lower Manhattan. Penny turned himself in after being charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely. (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He faces charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide and up to 19 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

Neely has been described as a Michael Jackson impersonator – but he also had a violent history, including a 2021 assault on a 67-year-old woman at a subway station.

City authorities knew he suffered from mental illness, according to the New York Post, which shares common ownership with Fox News Digital, and at times came off as suicidal.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports