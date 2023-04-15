Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

North Carolina murder suspect turns himself back in after being released by mistake

Jaylan Davis was charged in the Nov. 26 shooting death of Arthur Mikulski, 42, late last year

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
North Carolina murder-suicide leaves five dead, police say two people were 'screaming for help' Video

North Carolina murder-suicide leaves five dead, police say two people were 'screaming for help'

North Carolina police say that a murder-suicide left five people dead, including three minors. (Credit: WGHP)

A North Carolina murder suspect who was mistakenly released from custody this week due to an incorrect court order saying his charges had been dismissed turned himself back into authorities on Saturday. 

Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, was arrested late last year in the shooting death of Arthur Mikulski, 42, on Nov. 26. 

He was charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied property and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to FOX Carolina.

Davis is being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department put out an alert on Friday, a day after he was released, calling Davis "dangerous." 

OREGON MURDER SUSPECT ESCAPES COURTHOUSE IN WILD SECURITY VIDEO 

Jaylan Davis was charged with murder last year and is being held without bond. 

Jaylan Davis was charged with murder last year and is being held without bond.  (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

On Saturday the sheriff’s office said he was once again being held without bond and was expected to be back in court on Monday. 

ARIZONA INMATE MISTAKENLY RELEASED FROM JAIL AFTER PRETENDING TO BE ANOTHER INMATE 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am grateful that it appears that no one was harmed as a result of this mishap, though I am sure it was an emotional rollercoaster for the families involved. Our criminal justice system will never be flawless but we will learn from this experience and improve our processes accordingly," Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement.