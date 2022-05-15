Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Arizona inmate mistakenly released from jail after pretending to be another inmate

Maricopa County deputies investigating circumstances that led to release of Anthony Pena

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An inmate in Arizona was mistakenly released Thursday after he assumed the identity of another inmate, authorities said.

Anthony Pena was released from jail at 2:20 a.m. when he pretended to be another inmate, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. 

Officers realized at around 9:30 a.m. that Pena had been mistakenly released, according to AZFamily.

Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from jail in Maricopa County, Arizona, after pretending to be another inmate on Thursday.

Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from jail in Maricopa County, Arizona, after pretending to be another inmate on Thursday. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said it was working with the courts to issue a warrant for Pena's arrest.

Phoenix police had earlier booked Pena into jail on drug charges and for failing to appear in court. His bond had been set at $250, the outlets reported.

No further details were immediately available.