North Carolina
North Carolina mother and three children found dead inside home in apparent murder-suicide

North Carolina police say the children were ages 9, 12, and 14 years old

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A mother in North Carolina and her three children were found dead inside their home on Tuesday in what police are describing as a murder suicide.

Police say that officers responded to a residence on Brookhill Drive in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at around noon on Tuesday after reports of a shooting and found the mother and her three children dead.

Officials say that the mother, 40-year-old Ethal Syretha Steele, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Her three children ages 9, 12, and 14 years old were also found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.

Authorities say that there are no other suspects and there's not an active threat to the community.

Angela Terrill, one of Steele's neighbors, told FOX 8 that the shooting hits close to home.

"This happened in my neighborhood. You don’t want to see this. You see this on the news, and…it is another neighborhood. For it to happen here in our neighborhood, is very concerning. It’s close to home," Terrill said.