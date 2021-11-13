Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina man pardoned after wrongful incarceration for 24 years

Dontae Sharpe's murder conviction hinged on testimony by a 15-year-old girl that was later recanted

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A North Carolina man has received a pardon after 24 years in prison after revelations about key witness testimony overturned his wrongful conviction

Dontae Sharpe, then 19, received a life sentence in 1995 for the murder of George Radcliffe during a drug deal. Sharpe’s conviction rested on the testimony of Charlene Johnson, a 15-year-old girl who said she saw him kill Radcliffe. 

She said that she saw Sharpe and another man put Radcliffe into a truck, then crash it in a vacant lot and dispose of the keys, according to The New York Times

FILE - Dontae Sharpe breathes the air outside the Pitt County Courthouse after a judge determined he could be set free, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Greenville, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, pardoned Sharpe who spent 24 years behind bars for a murder he has long said he did not commit. Cooper’s pardon of innocence allows Sharpe to apply for compensation up to $750,000 for his wrongful conviction. (Deborah Griffin/The Daily Reflector via AP, File)

FILE - Dontae Sharpe breathes the air outside the Pitt County Courthouse after a judge determined he could be set free, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Greenville, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, pardoned Sharpe who spent 24 years behind bars for a murder he has long said he did not commit. Cooper’s pardon of innocence allows Sharpe to apply for compensation up to $750,000 for his wrongful conviction. (Deborah Griffin/The Daily Reflector via AP, File)

Johnson recanted only weeks later, saying she wasn’t present at the shooting and that she made up claims based on what investigators told her. 

Sharpe, convicted of first-degree murder, unsuccessfully applied for a new trial until a former state medical examiner testified that the state’s theory of the shooting was not medically or scientifically possible. A judge reopened the case, and new evidence pointed to Sharpe’s innocence. 

RITTENHOUSE FATE ‘IN THE HANDS OF THE JURY,' NOT BIDEN, MEDIA, ATHLETES: MOTHER

"I’m still in a haze, kind of," Sharpe, now 46, said. "When you’re dealing with us human beings, it can go any way, yes and no. I didn’t know what to expect. I was believing for a pardon."

In 2019, Sharpe left prison, and on Friday he received a full pardon from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, which will allow him to seek compensation of up to $750,000. 

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper updates the public during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News &amp;amp; Observer via AP)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper updates the public during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News &amp;amp; Observer via AP)

The NAACP, which fought for Sharpe’s release, organized vigils in front of the governor’s residence for weeks. The pardon will now allow Sharpe to rebuild his life. 

ASTROWORLD: A LOOK BACK AT DEADLY CONCERTS

"I have carefully reviewed Montoyae Dontae Sharpe’s case and am granting him a Pardon of Innocence," Cooper said in a statement. "Mr. Sharpe and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly acknowledged."

Sharpe attributed his faith in God, his lawyers, his pastors and his mother for the strength and patience to see out his fight and finally achieve his freedom. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My freedom is still incomplete as long as there’s still people going to prison wrongfully, if there’s still people in prison wrongfully and there’s still people that are waiting on pardons," Sharpe told The Associated Press. He said he intends to fight for other inmates in desperate need of justice. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 