Rittenhouse fate 'in the hands of the jury,' not Biden, media, athletes: mother

Kyle Rittenhouse's mother stressed that her son's verdict is "in the hands of the jury" ahead of a ruling on what charges the judge will allow for consideration in the Wisconsin murder trial.

Jury members will prepare for deliberation following an emotional and tense week of arguments and testimony.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, in an initial confrontation and just moments later shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27. The state brought charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide; reckless endangering; and illegal possession of a weapon by a person under 18.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder will possibly rule Saturday as to what lesser charges he will allow on some of those counts, at which point the jury will take over and deliberate.

"He wanted to take the stand, and he wanted to tell what happened to him that night, and I didn’t know he was going to take the stand until that day, and I was scared, but Kyle did a wonderful job, and I couldn’t be prouder of him," Wendy Rittenhouse told "Fox & Friends" on Saturday.

"I’m hoping that the outcome is … a not guilty verdict, but I know a lot of people out there want my son to be guilty," she continued. "It’s in the hands of the jury, and watching them, they’ve been taking notes, listening to the truth, and I hope they take that into what the outcome is going to be – not from the media, not from the president of the United States, not from celebrities, not from athletes: It’s about the truth."

She praised Schroeder, calling him a "fair" judge for whom she has "respect."

The trial has drawn significant attention, as it occurred during the protests and riots in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd. The Rittenhouse family has faced harassment outside of the case, forcing them to move from their home due to "death threats," Wendy Rittenhouse claimed.

President Biden famously weighed in on the case before he took office by tweeting a video of the violence in Kenosha, which included an image of Kyle Rittenhouse carrying an AR-15 rifle.

"There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night," the tweet read.

Wendy Rittenhouse, though, would not be drawn on saying whether or not her family planned to bring a defamation lawsuit against critics, depending on the outcome of the trial.

"Our lawyers are gonna handle that," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.