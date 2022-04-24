Expand / Collapse search
Published

North Carolina infant siblings die after found unresponsive, parents arrested, police say

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of the children’s death

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A North Carolina mom and her boyfriend were arrested Saturday after the woman’s two young children were found unresponsive. 

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler, both 21, have each been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter with two counts of felony child abuse, police said. 

Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a service call about two unresponsive juveniles around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Drew St., police said in a press release.  

Zharia Noel, left, and Ahmene Butler. 

Zharia Noel, left, and Ahmene Butler.  (Rocky Mount PD)

Paramedics transferred the two juveniles, who were 1-year and one-month old, to UNC Nash Healthcare where they were both pronounced deceased. 

Later Saturday, police arrested Noel and Butler. They each received a $100,000 unsecured bond. 

TEXAS TODDLER FOUND UNHARMED INSIDE CAR WITH BODY OF MAN SHOT DEAD: REPORTS

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of the children’s death. A PIO officer was not available for comment Sunday evening. 

WRAL reported that the children were found in a parked car, but police did not independently confirm this. 

Police said their investigation continues and that further charges are possible once the medical examiner's office completes its report.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Noel and Butler had retained an attorney who could speak on their behalf. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

