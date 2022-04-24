Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas toddler found unharmed inside car with body of man shot dead: reports

Victim found shot dead in vehicle in west Houston; child unharmed in backseat

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A 3-year-old Texas boy was found unharmed in the backseat of vehicle with a man who was shot dead in the driver’s seat on Friday night, according to local reports.

Officers in west Houston responded to a reported shooting incident in the 14300 block of Fern Drive in Memorial just after 8 p.m., Houston police said.

TEXAS SEARCH FOR MISSING NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIER CALLED OFF FOR NIGHT

Responding officers found a white sedan stopped on the dead-end street with an unidentified man in the front seat with his foot still on the parking brake, FOX26 Houston reported. The man appeared to have been shot to death.

Officers in west Houston responded to a reported shooting incident in the 14300 block of Fern Drive in Memorial just after 8 p.m., Houston police said. (Houston Police Department)

The child was found safe in the backseat, the station reported. The boy’s relationship to the man was unclear.

Investigators believe the victim and the shooter may have known each other. No motive was immediately provided.

Police said no weapon was recovered from the scene, KHOU-TV reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

