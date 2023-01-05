New York woman's dog seriously injured after car thief throws it out of window on freeway

A woman's dog was seriously injured in New York Monday after a thief stole her Range Rover with the pet inside and attempted to throw it out of the window on the freeway.

Nassau County Police said the theft took place at the BP gas station at 91 West Jericho Turnpike in Mineola around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

While the 60-year-old woman was pumping gas into her white 2020 Range Rover, an unknown man approached her car on the opposite side, slipped into the driver's seat and took off heading west onto the Jericho Turnpike.

The man in question is described as being of thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, white/black/gray sneakers, black gloves and a black ski mask.

The woman's 1-year-old Cavachon Bichon dog was inside the car when it was stolen, along with an assortment of credit cards and her purse.

Witnesses told police the thief tried to throw the dog out of the vehicle in the area of the Jericho Turnpike and Mineola Boulevard, but the collar got caught, dragging the dog down the road.

Police said the dog was eventually able to free itself from the car as it continued westbound. A passerby rendered aid to the small dog and called 911.

The dog was transported by police to a nearby veterinary hospital with serious injuries.

The woman was not injured during the theft.

Police later found the Range Rover in front of 500 North Walnut Street in East Orange, New Jersey.

Anyone with information on the man or the crime is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.