New York City
Published

Vehicle slams into Manhattan restaurant leaving at least 18 people injured

Police said the SUV slammed into the bar after being involved in a traffic accident

John Salvatore
By John Salvatore | Fox News
An SUV reportedly crashed into a Manhattan restaurant, sending 18 people to area hospitals.

At least 18 people were injured when a vehicle slammed into a restaurant in Manhattan, an FDNY spokesperson told Fox 5 NY.

At around 9 p.m. Monday evening, emergency workers rushed to West 204th Street and Broadway, where an SUV was seen idle on the sidewalk.

SUV crashes into Manhattan restaurant Inwood Bar &amp; Grill on January 2, 2023.

SUV crashes into Manhattan restaurant Inwood Bar &amp; Grill on January 2, 2023. (WNYW)

Pictures from the scene showed an SUV crashed into the side of Inwood Bar & Grill.

Aftermath of SUV crashing into Manhattan restaurant on January 2, 2023.

Aftermath of SUV crashing into Manhattan restaurant on January 2, 2023. (WNYW)

At least 18 people were taken to an area hospital after the crash, but the fire department said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police said the SUV ended up crashing into the restaurant after it was either hit by another car and pushed into the building or swerved into the building to avoid a crash, the New York Post reported.