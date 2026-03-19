Cop’s skull smashed in creek fight as repeat offender suspect walks on $100 bond

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A Colorado police officer suffered a serious head injury during a violent struggle with a suspected drug dealer, but the suspect was released on just $100 bond despite prosecutors pushing for a much higher amount.

The incident happened Tuesday evening in downtown Boulder, where officers were responding to ongoing complaints about open drug use and overdoses in a public park.

According to police, officers were speaking with a woman seen smoking suspected methamphetamine when she pointed them to a man nearby who she said had sold her the drugs. When officers approached the suspect, later identified as Kai Brown, he attempted to flee.

An officer gave chase, and during the struggle, both the officer and Brown fell into Boulder Creek. Police said the suspect landed on top of the officer, who struck his head on a rock.

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Despite suffering a serious concussion along with cuts and bruises, the officer was able to help take Brown into custody before collapsing. He was transported to a hospital and has since been released and is recovering at home, police said.

"This incident is deeply troubling—not only because one of our officers was injured as a direct result of a suspect fleeing, but because it highlights the very real dangers that drug trafficking poses to our entire community," Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said.

Brown was found with multiple individually packaged baggies of suspected methamphetamine and is facing several charges, including a felony drug offense, assault, resisting arrest and obstruction, according to authorities.

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The bond decision, however, is drawing scrutiny.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said it requested a $20,000 secured bond, citing the suspect’s criminal history, the seriousness of the charges and the injuries to the officer.

Instead, a judge set bond at $1,000, with the option for Brown to post just $100 for release.

"This defendant is charged with a serious drug felony… [and] caused significant and scary injuries to the police officer who attempted to enforce the law," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "Given the defendant’s criminal history, his actions here, and the injuries suffered by the officer, our prosecutor asked for a high, secured bond. That was definitely the right thing to do."

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Chief Redfearn also raised concerns about the broader implications.

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"I also have serious concerns about whether the full risk to our community, the severity of this incident, and risk to and impact on our officers was reflected in the bond decision," he said. "This is a pattern that is frustrating because these bond decisions directly impact community safety."

Police noted the arrest came amid ongoing concerns about drug activity in Boulder. According to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, there were 26 fatal drug overdoses in the city in 2025, many occurring in public spaces.

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Officers were patrolling the area proactively in response to those concerns when the incident occurred.

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"If the water levels in the creek were lower, or higher, this situation could have easily resulted in a life-altering or even fatal outcome," Redfearn said.

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Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.