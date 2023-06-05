Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
New York woman lunges at mother and baby in park during violent rampage: video

The chaos began at Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park and continued down the street

Michael Ruiz
Michael Ruiz
Video shows a New York woman yanking another woman's hair, lunging at a baby and causing other chaos in Manhattan Sunday. (FNTV)

New York City video shows a woman lunging at a mother and her baby in a park, dragging another woman by her hair and knocking over sidewalk tables in a public meltdown Sunday.

When she targets the woman holding a baby in Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park, onlookers gasp, the video shows.

The incident stretched on for about 30 minutes, according to FreedomNewsTV, which provided the video, before police arrived and apprehended the woman on East Ninth Street.

"You don't go around beating up strange people in the street, like seven people," a man can be heard saying as police lead the suspect to the back of a waiting ambulance. "Pulling their hair, dragging them everywhere."

NEW YORK SENIOR CITIZEN CHARGED IN MUGGER'S SHOOTING DEATH HAD WARNED LOCAL NEWSPAPER OF RISING CRIME

Suspect dragging another woman's hair

Video shows the suspect yanking another woman's hair from behind and dragging her off a blanket where she was sitting in Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park Sunday. (Ed Quinn FreedomNewsTV)

The same man told officers, "She needs to not be let out. No more."

She can be heard snapping back, "Nobody died b----, nobody."

The video also showed the woman swiping a newspaper from a man seated in the park, smashing someone else's drink on the pavement, flipping sidewalk tables and hurling trash over a fence.

WATCH: New York City rampage captured on camera as woman attacks bystanders

Suspect takes newspaper

The suspect appeared to yank a newspaper away from a man who was sitting on a park bench. (Ed Quinn FreedomNewsTV)

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that police received multiple 911 calls in connection with the fracas around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

"It was reported that the female was approaching various individuals, was screaming and throwing glass and various objects," the spokesperson said. "Officers and EMS responded, and the female was transported to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation."

CALIFORNIA JUDGE ROBBED OF ROLEX OUTSIDE OAKLAND COURTHOUSE, REPORT CLAIMS

Suspect tossing water glass

The rampage continued outside the park, with the suspect knocking over tables, throwing trash and causing a ruckus on the street. (Ed Quinn FreedomNewsTV)

"Probably a repeat offender that is not getting the care she needs," said Joseph Giacalone, a former NYPD sergeant who teaches at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "Another example of the system not working, forcing the cops to deal with it anyway."

That system needs "fixing," and mental health patients need better treatment, he said. 

Police take suspect into custody

Police arrived and took the person into custody on East Ninth Street. (Ed Quinn FreedomNewsTV)

The mayhem in Manhattan comes as New Yorkers are increasingly frustrated with crime on the streets and the perception that city leaders are failing to address it.

Last week, prosecutors in Queens accused a Kew Gardens man of dozens of firearms charges after he allegedly shot and killed a would-be mugger who approached him in a driveway around 2 a.m. Wednesday. 

Man accused of shooting mugger appears in court

Charles Fohner, 65, appears at Queens Criminal Court on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He is facing multiple charges after the shooting death of an alleged would-be mugger on Tuesday night. (Kevin C. Downs for NY Post/Pool)

Charles Foehner, 65, has not been charged with homicide in the shooting death of 32-year-old repeat offender Cody Gonzalez, who approached him with an object in his hand and demanded cash and cigarettes, according to police.

However, the senior citizen allegedly had dozens of firearms at his house, including unlicensed handguns, and was charged after police served a search warrant.

EUNICE DWUMFOUR MURDER: NEW JERSEY POLICE ARREST MAN MONTHS AFTER SLAYING OF REPUBLICAN COUNCILWOMAN

Daniel Penny

Marine veteran Daniel Penny, 24, is escorted in handcuffs by the NYPD after turning himself into the 5th Precinct in Lower Manhattan in connection with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely. (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Gonzalez's death comes weeks after Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with a lengthy criminal record and history of mental illness, died after an altercation on an F train subway car when a bystander restrained him with a chokehold.

A 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran named Daniel Penny has been charged with manslaughter in Neely's death.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

