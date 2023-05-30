Eunice Dwumfour murder: New Jersey police make arrest months after slaying of Republican councilwoman

New Jersey authorities have arrested a 28-year-old Virginia man in connection with the February murder of a Republican councilwoman from Sayreville gunned down in her car outside her home.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was a former EMT and active in her local church. Police found her riddled with gunshot wounds in her white Nissan SUV around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Witnesses reported seeing a man firing into her window before running off.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone revealed during an afternoon news briefing that Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested at his home in Chesapeake City, Virginia, with help from the FBI and local police.

Police found Bynum's number saved in Dwumfour's phone with the letters FCF, an acronym for the Fire Congress Fellowship, a church with which Dwumfour had previously associated, Ciccone said.

They tracked the phone and his rented vehicle from Virginia to New Jersey and back around the time of the slaying, she said.

Bynum faces first-degree murder and firearms charges and is awaiting extradition from Virginia to New Jersey.

"This was a very complex, extensive case with painstaking police work every single moment until today," Ciccone said, "and it will continue after today."

Neighbors told Fox News Digital that they heard between six and nine gunshots – and then the sound of the slain woman's vehicle slamming into a row of parked cars.

One 911 caller delivered a shocking eyewitness account from the Camelot at La Mer complex.

"I heard gunshots. I looked out my window," a man can be heard telling the dispatcher around 7:23 p.m. on Feb. 1. "I saw a man shooting into the driver's side of a white vehicle three times, and then he ran away."

The Middlesex County Prosecutors’ Office said Dwumfour suffered "multiple gunshot wounds" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwumfour is survived by her new husband, believed to have been in Africa at the time of the murder, and her 12-year-old daughter, who was inside her home during the shooting.

She was previously a pastor, an EMT, spent time working in a medical office, worked for church-based nonprofits and had served on her borough council's Human Relations Commission.