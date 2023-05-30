Expand / Collapse search
Eunice Dwumfour murder: New Jersey police make arrest months after slaying of Republican councilwoman

Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour gunned down outside her home in February

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Ashley Papa | Fox News
New Jersey authorities have arrested a 28-year-old Virginia man in connection with the February murder of a Republican councilwoman from Sayreville gunned down in her car outside her home.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was a former EMT and active in her local church. Police found her riddled with gunshot wounds in her white Nissan SUV around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Witnesses reported seeing a man firing into her window before running off.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone revealed during an afternoon news briefing that Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested at his home in Chesapeake City, Virginia, with help from the FBI and local police.

Rashid Ali Bynum mug shots

Rashid Ali Bynum of Virginia has been arrested in connection with the February shooting death of New Jersey Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in Sayreville. His number was in her phone in affiliation with her former church, according to prosecutors. (Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office)

Police found Bynum's number saved in Dwumfour's phone with the letters FCF, an acronym for the Fire Congress Fellowship, a church with which Dwumfour had previously associated, Ciccone said.

They tracked the phone and his rented vehicle from Virginia to New Jersey and back around the time of the slaying, she said.

Bynum faces first-degree murder and firearms charges and is awaiting extradition from Virginia to New Jersey.

"This was a very complex, extensive case with painstaking police work every single moment until today," Ciccone said, "and it will continue after today."

Police investigate scene

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot and killed on Feb. 1, 2023. Background photo shows police investigating the murder scene. (Sayreville GOP | Stephanie Pagones/Fox News Digital)

Neighbors told Fox News Digital that they heard between six and nine gunshots – and then the sound of the slain woman's vehicle slamming into a row of parked cars.

One 911 caller delivered a shocking eyewitness account from the Camelot at La Mer complex.

car stopped and damaged in front of other cars

This photo obtained by Fox News Digital shows the aftermath of the shooting involving New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"I heard gunshots. I looked out my window," a man can be heard telling the dispatcher around 7:23 p.m. on Feb. 1. "I saw a man shooting into the driver's side of a white vehicle three times, and then he ran away."

The Middlesex County Prosecutors’ Office said Dwumfour suffered "multiple gunshot wounds" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

K-9 with police

Police and a search dog are shown at the Sayreville apartment complex where Eunice Dwumfour was killed on Feb. 1, 2023. (Stephanie Pagones/Fox News Digital)

Dwumfour is survived by her new husband, believed to have been in Africa at the time of the murder, and her 12-year-old daughter, who was inside her home during the shooting.

She was previously a pastor, an EMT, spent time working in a medical office, worked for church-based nonprofits and had served on her borough council's Human Relations Commission.

