New York man, 8-year-old child fatally struck by motorcycle

A man and an 8-year-old boy were killed when a speeding motorcyclist crashed into several pedestrians in upstate New York, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a motorcycle heading north on Route 9 in Lake George veered onto a bicycle path and into a group of six pedestrians, state police said in a news release.

James Persons, 38, and Quinton Delgoteto, 8, both of Lake George, were killed in the crash. The motorcycle driver and one other pedestrian were hospitalized, police said. Three children who were part of the group were not injured.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was speeding, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened as a five-day motorcycle rally known as Americade was ending. The annual event draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Lake George. It was not immediately known whether the motorcyclists who hit the pedestrians on Sunday was in the area to take part in Americade.

