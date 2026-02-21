Family of Ohio teacher ‘clinging to faith’ after ex-'American Idol' contestant husband charged with her murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of an Ohio teacher who was brutally shot to death at home during what was initially reported as an overnight burglary incident is breaking their silence after her former "American Idol" contestant husband was charged with her murder.

Ashley Flynn, who was a mother of two, a teacher and volleyball coach, was shot and killed in her Tipp City, Ohio, home early on Monday morning. Her husband, Caleb Flynn, 39, has since been charged with her murder.

The family of Ashley Flynn said in a statement obtained by Fox News on Saturday that "our hearts are shattered."

"Ashley brought endless light to our world, and we are trying to navigate this immense loss," the family said.

Caleb Flynn was charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was arraigned on Friday morning and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $2 million.

"Our family believes this arrest was made carefully and not without serious consideration," Ashley Flynn’s family said in the statement. "After speaking with both local police and federal authorities, we trust the proper steps were taken and the process is being handled appropriately."

Caleb Flynn allegedly shot his wife with a 9mm handgun and staged the crime scene, causing officers to be led astray, officials alleged in court documents filed Friday.

According to audio obtained by Fox News Digital, Caleb Flynn told a 911 dispatcher that someone broke into his house and shot his wife twice in the head.

Caleb Flynn was a contestant on "American Idol" and talked about his love for his wife during an interview to be on the show in 2013 during a Hometown Interview segment.

The family of Ashley Flynn asked for privacy as they work through "this complex situation" and asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the Tipp City Police Department.

"We are clinging to our faith — just as Ashley did each and every day," the statement said.

In the wake of her killing, Christian Life Center in Butler Township had described Flynn as a beloved member of the church .

