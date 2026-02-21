Colombian nationals allegedly ran fake law firm, impersonated federal judges to defraud migrants out of $100K

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four Colombian nationals were arrested, including three at an airport with one-way tickets out of the country, after prosecutors say they posed as immigration judges and federal agents to target migrants.

Three of the Colombian nationals arrested were identified as siblings Daniela Alejandra Sanchez Ramirez, 25, Jhoan Sebastian Sanchez Ramirez, 29, and Alexandra Patricia Sanchez Ramirez, 38. Federal prosecutors said all three were arrested at Newark Airport in New Jersey with one-way tickets to Colombia.

The fourth individual was identified as Marlyn Yulitza Salazar Pineda, 24. She was arrested at a restaurant in New Jersey.

A fifth defendant in the partially unsealed indictment is still not in U.S. custody.

"The defendants brazenly stole their victims’ money and deceived them by sending fictitious documents and holding sham court proceedings," Joseph Nocella Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

The group allegedly impersonated judges, law enforcement officers and lawyers to orchestrate sham immigration proceedings held over videoconference.

Court documents contain two representative photos of two of the virtual "proceedings" with faces blacked out.

Victims were led to believe that their immigration cases had been resolved, resulting in victims missing their actual appearances in immigration court, according to prosecutors.

At least one victim who mistakenly believed her immigration issues were resolved was ordered to be deported due to the scheme, prosecutors said, noting that the order was later reversed.

The group is also accused of lining their pockets and the pockets of their coconspirators in Colombia by laundering tens of thousands of dollars of victims' funds.

The group operated a fictitious law firm and solicited prospective "clients" primarily through Facebook, prosecutors alleged, adding that they charged fees ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars "for nonexistent legal advice and services."

Investigators have identified over $100,000 in fraudulent transactions allegedly transmitted by victims to the defendants and other individuals associated with the fake law firm.

All five individuals have been charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and two counts of false impersonation of an officer or employee of the United States.

Daniela and Jhoan Ramirez, and Marlyn Pineda are immigration parolees, while Alexandra Ramirez is in the U.S. on a tourist visa, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Fox News’ Jennifer Johsnson contributed to this report.