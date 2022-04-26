Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York medical helicopter crashes, killing two people: police

No patients were onboard during the training exercise, state police believe

By Paul Best
A medical helicopter crashed in western New York on Tuesday afternoon during a training exercise, killing two people on board, state police said.  

Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said that the helicopter crashed in Genesee County around 1:00 p.m. and the two victims were the only people on the aircraft. 

Mercy Flight is a non-profit based in Buffalo that transports emergency and non-emergency patients to area hospitals. 

Emergency personnel respond to the site of a helicopter crash, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Elba, N.Y. New York State Police say a Mercy Flight medical helicopter went down Tuesday afternoon. 

Emergency personnel respond to the site of a helicopter crash, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Elba, N.Y. New York State Police say a Mercy Flight medical helicopter went down Tuesday afternoon.  (John Hickey/The Buffalo News via AP)

Its Bell 429 helicopter is housed at the Genesee County Airport, about three miles from the crash site. 

Power lines could be seen downed near the wreckage, but Staniszewski said he doesn't believe they caused the crash. 

"I don’t believe the lines caused the crash but the aircraft may have struck the lines on the way down," Staniszewski said at a press conference. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are assisting NY State Police with the investigation. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

