New York medical helicopter crashes, killing two people: police

A medical helicopter crashed in western New York on Tuesday afternoon during a training exercise, killing two people on board, state police said.

Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said that the helicopter crashed in Genesee County around 1:00 p.m. and the two victims were the only people on the aircraft.

Mercy Flight is a non-profit based in Buffalo that transports emergency and non-emergency patients to area hospitals.

Its Bell 429 helicopter is housed at the Genesee County Airport, about three miles from the crash site.

Power lines could be seen downed near the wreckage, but Staniszewski said he doesn't believe they caused the crash.

"I don’t believe the lines caused the crash but the aircraft may have struck the lines on the way down," Staniszewski said at a press conference.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are assisting NY State Police with the investigation.

