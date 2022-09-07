New York Gov. Hochul lifts mask mandate for mass transit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wearing a mask on New York City mass transit is now optional.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the decision was based on the latest COVID-19 numbers, which she highlighted were on a "phenomenal trend," as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The seven-day average of cases totaled 3,400 and there were 17.8 cases were 100,000 people, with hospitalizations also "stabilized."

Hochul presented a yellow sign that would be posted, reading: "Masks are encouraged but optional. Let's respect each other's choices."

"What that means is, you choose not to have a mask. That is your personal decision. You'll do your own personal risk assessment of who you're exposed to, your own vulnerabilities, where you work … You make your own determination, but do not judge your fellow passengers on what their choices are. Let's be respectful," she said.

While variants are still at-large, masking requirements will remain in effect in state-regulated health care facilities and clinical settings.

Hochul said now, the state is in a "far different place" than previously during the ongoing pandemic and that she was "optimistic."

In a tweet, Hochul said that policies would be adjusted as necessary.

When asked about riders who could be unsettled by the news on their way home from work, Hochul said that omicron-specific boosters would play a critical role in defense against the virus.

Hochul got a COVID booster shot live during the press briefing.

"And also, people are getting back to work and they're getting back to school," she replied, noting that if people aren't wearing a mask in those places "it makes sense to not worry about it on the way."

Tweeting an example of one of the signs, the MTA removed part of its name that instructed riders to "Wear a Mask."

The New York Taxi & Limousine Commission still calls for masks in cabs and ride-share vehicles.