New York City
NYC public schools eliminate snow days, will go virtual during bad weather

New York City public school students will now attend class remotely on days when in-person classes are canceled due to weather

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Snow days are gone forever for New York City students.

New York City Public Schools will no longer announce snow days, and will instead shift to remote learning on days of severe weather.

According to New York law, students must attend a minimum of 180 days in school per year. Officials believe the shift from cancelations to remote learning will provide more opportunities for students to meet the quota.

"Over the years, the DOE introduced additional holiday observances as part of the school calendar, and has contractual obligations which limit the number of possible school days," the city's Department of Education said in a statement.

People go sledding in Prospect Park following a major snowstorm on Jan. 29, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

People go sledding in Prospect Park following a major snowstorm on Jan. 29, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The department continued, "The pandemic has also created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning, and DOE central and schools have distributed hundreds of thousands of devices to ensure that learning can continue remotely during school closures."

New York City Public Schools will open for classes on Sept. 8.

The Alwyn Court, a 12-story apartment building in midtown, is pictured as a delivery man drives in the snow/rain combination in New York on March 9, 2022.

The Alwyn Court, a 12-story apartment building in midtown, is pictured as a delivery man drives in the snow/rain combination in New York on March 9, 2022. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

New York City charter school enrollment is booming while public school attendance is tanking.

New York public schools enrolled fewer students for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Chalkbeat. 

People walk up a mountain used for sledding during a snow storm in Central Park on Feb. 18, 2021, in New York City.

People walk up a mountain used for sledding during a snow storm in Central Park on Feb. 18, 2021, in New York City. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

According to the NYC Independent Budget Office, public school enrollment dropped more than 8% from 2020-2022 while the charter school population grew by nearly 7% in the same period.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com