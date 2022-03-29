Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York corrections releasing 8,000 parolees from supervision

The parolees will be discharged under the state's Less Is More Act

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some 8,000 parolees in New York will be released from supervision by the end of the week, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) said on Monday. 

The parolees will be discharged under the Less Is More Act, a parole reform signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul to curb incarceration for non-violent technical parole offenses. 

  • New York prison
    Image 1 of 3

    The outside of the Queensboro Correctional Facility is seen in Queens, New York, U.S. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

  • Kathy Hochul
    Image 2 of 3

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • New York prison
    Image 3 of 3

    The Clinton Correctional Facility is seen on June 13, 2015 in Dannemora, New York.  ((Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images))

The law established a "30 for 30" provision whereby parolees can get 30 days taken off their supervision status for every 30 days they are not in violation status. DOCCS said its efforts were an attempt to expedite this provision of the law. 

WHAT PRISONS CAN AND CAN'T DO IN BATTLING THE MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS

"When the Governor signed Less Is More into law she transformed the parole system in New York State," DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci said in a statement. "In the spirit of the law, DOCCS staff immediately went to work implementing some provisions long before the law took effect." 

To date, more than 5,400 individuals have been discharged from supervision and approximately 8,000 will have been released by Thursday, DOCCS said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department added that the number of parolees under Community Supervision in New York State has dropped by around 16%. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

Your Money