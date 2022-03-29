New York corrections releasing 8,000 parolees from supervision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some 8,000 parolees in New York will be released from supervision by the end of the week, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) said on Monday.

The parolees will be discharged under the Less Is More Act, a parole reform signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul to curb incarceration for non-violent technical parole offenses.

The law established a "30 for 30" provision whereby parolees can get 30 days taken off their supervision status for every 30 days they are not in violation status. DOCCS said its efforts were an attempt to expedite this provision of the law.

"When the Governor signed Less Is More into law she transformed the parole system in New York State," DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci said in a statement. "In the spirit of the law, DOCCS staff immediately went to work implementing some provisions long before the law took effect."

To date, more than 5,400 individuals have been discharged from supervision and approximately 8,000 will have been released by Thursday, DOCCS said.

The department added that the number of parolees under Community Supervision in New York State has dropped by around 16%.