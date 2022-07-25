Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

New Mexico train crash involving an SUV kills 2 people

NM train had 90 people onboard

Associated Press
Authorities said Monday that a man and a 6-year-old girl were killed in a crash involving a Rail Runner commuter train and an SUV at a private crossing in New Mexico.

The collision occurred about 11:15 a.m. Sunday on State Route 313 near the San Felipe Pueblo, according to State Police, who announced Monday that the two victims were 30-year-old Derrick Tenorio of Santa Domingo Pueblo and a child passenger whose name was being withheld for the privacy of her family.

Rio Metro Regional Transit District officials said a vehicle had gotten on the tracks through a private crossing on the pueblo and was hit by a southbound train with about 90 people on board.

A New Mexico train crashed into an SUV, killing both people in the car.

They said the train had just left Santa Fe and nobody aboard was injured.

Tenorio and the girl were pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police, who added that the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities said that because the crossing is on private land, it doesn’t have the mechanical arms that are commonly seen at railroad crossings but does have lights and signs.