Boston train catches fire, evacuating passenger jumps into river

A Boston train caught fire Thursday, forcing riders to evacuate.

Over 200 passengers evacuated the train with assistance from metro personnel. Several passengers evacuated the train via the first car's windows, which were kicked out by escapees, according to Boston 25 News.

One woman exited the train and proceeded to jump into the Mystic River below the bridge the train was stalled on. She swam to shore and suffered no major injuries, WFXT reported.

"Smoke was observed on the head car of a southbound train approaching Assembly Station. Power was turned off between Wellington and Assembly and the Somerville Fire Department responded," the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a statement.

The incident occurred on an Orange Line train at approximately 6:45 a.m. It was approaching Assembly Station in Somerville when smoke and flames were noticed by passengers.

The train in question has been decommissioned from service and brought to Wellington rail yard for investigation into the cause of the incident.

Boston has been experiencing dangerous failures of public infrastructure recently, not only in the transportation field, but also in sanitation and energy.

A manhole explosion in Boston earlier this month sent two utility workers to the hospital, fire authorities say. Two workers with Eversource, New England’s largest energy provider, were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. Boston police told WCVB that one of the workers suffered serious injuries.

Eversource said its crews did not see flames, but the failed equipment was burned, and the manhole was smoking. The company said the manhole was equipped with a new energy release cover and there was no power outage associated with it.