Chicago train stabbing leaves one dead

A man has died after being stabbed during an altercation on a commuter train in Chicago.

The stabbing occurred about 3 a.m. Monday on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on the city's South Side, police said.

The victim was able to run away. He suffered wounds to his chest and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Four people were stabbed and injured Friday in an attack on another Chicago Transit Authority train.

Six robbery suspects followed a 42-year-old man onto a Red Line train at about 2 a.m. Friday, then demanded his belongings and attacked him with a knife and a broken glass bottle, police said last week.

The man pulled out his own knife and fought back but suffered stab wounds. Three of the suspects also suffered stab wounds, police said.

The other three were arrested.