Chicago-bound Amtrak train derails after hitting dump truck in Missouri, injuries reported
Monday's incident came after another Amtrak train smashed into a car in California on Sunday, killing three people
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday in Missouri after striking a dump truck officials told Fox News.
Several cars on an Amtrak Southwest Chief train derailed in Mendon, Missouri at a public crossing and had 243 passengers aboard, a company spokesperson said. There were reports of unspecified injuries.
"Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist," the spokesperson said.
The incident came a day after three people were killed Sunday when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in California.
This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.