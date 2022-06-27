Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Chicago-bound Amtrak train derails after hitting dump truck in Missouri, injuries reported

Monday's incident came after another Amtrak train smashed into a car in California on Sunday, killing three people

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday in Missouri after striking a dump truck officials told Fox News.

Several cars on an Amtrak Southwest Chief train derailed in Mendon, Missouri at a public crossing and had 243 passengers aboard, a company spokesperson said. There were reports of unspecified injuries. 

"Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist," the spokesperson said. 

The incident came a day after three people were killed Sunday when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in California. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

