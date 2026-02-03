New clues raise alarm in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. New clues raise alarm in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother

2. These are the 21 House Republicans who held out against Trump

3. Native American tribe responds to Grammy winner's remarks about 'stolen land'

LEGAL LANDMINE – Suspected Kirk assassin's bid to shake up trial dealt major blow by judge. Continue reading …

'IT’S TERRIBLE' – Trump offers support for missing mother of NBC host despite past tensions. Continue reading …

COLD FACTS – DHS fires back after Dem billionaire David Trone claims ICE is ‘executing people.' Continue reading …

ULTIMATE SACRIFICE – Staff sergeant's selfless battlefield sacrifice earns nation's highest military award. Continue reading …

FOUL PLAY – Lions fan files $100M lawsuit after DK Metcalf clash, denies racial slur claims. Continue reading …

KILL ORDER – Leaked docs expose Iran's secret deadly blueprint for crushing protesters. Continue reading …

‘SLIPPERY SLOPE’ – Swalwell in the hot seat after spending over $200K in campaign cash on childcare. Continue reading …

DEJA VU – Social media flips script on Schumer's voter ID claim using his own words against him. Continue reading …

METAL MELTDOWN – A single Trump announcement sparks billions in losses across gold and silver. Continue reading …

TUG OF WAR – Palantir's Shyam Sankar: US must use AI as 'slingshot' against China or face economic defeat. Continue reading …

CABLE CRACKDOWN – FCC dismisses liberal hosts as agency enforces anti-bias policy. Continue reading …

HOLY HORROR – Leaders of desecrated Catholic school urge prayer for perpetrators after Mary statue, tabernacle destroyed. Continue reading …

‘UNIMAGINABLE’ – Melinda Gates expresses sadness over Epstein records and reflects on past marriage. Continue reading …

JENNIFER B. PICKENS – A first lady like no other: How Melania Trump made presidential history. Continue reading …

ZACHARY METTLER – I'm young and shut out of the American Dream but I won't be government or the Left's victim. Continue reading …

TIME CAPSULE – Archaeologists find 'elite site' on land once owned by legendary king slain at famous battle. Continue reading …

CRUNCH TIME – New England snack tradition crumbles as iconic chip maker leaves state. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on tourist tradeoffs and political personalities. Take the quiz here …

REAL STEAL – These states are considering eliminating property taxes for homeowners. Continue reading …

ANTI-AGING SECRET – One particular lifestyle activity keeps brains sharp. See video ...

DR. SHEILA NAZARIAN – Ideology is replacing evidence-based medicine in gender transition surgeries. See video …

TRICIA MCLAUGHLIN – Politicians are putting the lives of law enforcement, public safety further at risk. See video …

Tune in to explore how federal investigators are cracking down on pandemic-era healthcare fraud by using new technology and tougher oversight. Check it out ...

