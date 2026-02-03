DHS fires back after Dem billionaire David Trone claims ICE is ‘executing people’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: DHS threw cold water on a snowy video of Total Wine billionaire David Trone — who is seeking to recapture his Maryland congressional district from fellow Democrat Rep. April McClain-Delaney — standing outside a warehouse in Washington County while ridiculing ICE's operations.

Former Rep. David Trone, D-Md., who gave up the seat last term to mount an ultimately unsuccessful bid against now-Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., for that open Senate seat, stood outside a Hagerstown-area warehouse and lambasted ICE’s immigration enforcement operations.

"Today we're just outside the city limit of Hagerstown, stopping by what's going be a future ICE facility. We know one thing, we don't need another ICE prison here or anywhere else in America," Trone said, standing beside the snowy site in Williamsport.

Trone said that "since day one," ICE has been taking prisoners, "literally executing people on the streets" in "not just Minneapolis… all over the United States."

"ICE has to go and we sure don't want them in Washington County."

The East Berlin, Pennsylvania-born billionaire founded the liquor superstore chain Total Wine & More with his brother in 1991 and would be the wealthiest member of Congress if returned to Washington.

In response to Trone’s video, a DHS official told Fox News Digital exclusively that DHS indeed purchased land and a facility near Hagerstown, but that they will not be simply warehousing anyone.

"[These] will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards," the DHS official said.

"Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

The official added that ICE is targeting the most "vicious" of illegal immigrants, as Trone’s Maryland was also ground zero for the Kilmar Abrego-Garcia saga.

"Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE has new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities," the official said, in apparent reference to the newest purchase.

It reportedly sold for $102 million.

DHS also purchased another massive property in Shartlesville, Pennsylvania, across Interstate 78 from the former Roadside America tourist attraction for reportedly similar reasons.

While Trone said that Hagerstown does not need ICE’s intervention, the agency disagreed.

The official pointed to two recent captures of violent illegal immigrants in the city, which is sandwiched between the Mason-Dixon Line and Potomac River.

Jose Antonio Rodas-Ortes, a criminal illegal immigrant, was recently detained in the Washington County seat, with a rap sheet including sex offenses.

Another illegal immigrant, Mohamed Bah, was captured with a record including aggravated assault with a gun, cocaine-related charges, assault, and illegally possessing a weapon – while Allan Garcia-Pinto was picked up by ICE with a prior drug trafficking conviction.

Trone’s election this year is a complex contest, as he faces McClain-Delaney in the primary while Republicans have a slightly stronger hand amid redistricting.

For decades the seat ran throughout the "Mountain Maryland" and the panhandle and into relatively rural Carroll County north of Washington.

Then-Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, R-Md., lost his 2010 contest after Carroll was removed and the district was adjusted to include a slice of dense, liberal Montgomery County – going from a 28-point Bartlett win to a 20-point Bartlett loss in one cycle.

The 2014 race was the closest Republicans have come to taking back the seat, when former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino lost to McClain-Delaney’s husband John by one point.

Since 2022’s latest map, some of the district’s less-Washingtonian confines have been returned but it still is rated as Democrat-favored.

Former state Del. Neil Parrott, R-Hagerstown, formed an exploratory committee and is considering a fourth attempt to win the seat. Marine veteran and small business owner Chris Burnett of Gaithersburg is currently declared.

Parrott told Fox News Digital that Trone's rhetoric is "very disappointing" as he runs to represent what is geographically a moderate district.

"This is not the way to bring our country together or represent District 6. You have very conservative Garrett and Allegany Counties, moderate Frederick and liberal Montgomery."

Citing Maryland's failure to secure FEMA funds after Potomac tributaries ravaged Westernport and Luke last year, Parrott said it is "no surprise" given how Democrats in the district go "over the top attacking the president and [showing] no intention to work with Republicans at all."

In December, Trone told Politico that opposition to President Donald Trump will be key to his campaign, saying that the president and his party are committing an "assault on democracy" and weaponizing government.

"Our fundamental freedoms are being dismantled piece by piece," he said.

McClain-Delaney compared Trone to Trump in terms of "arrogance," telling the outlet that Trone appears to think she "should step aside so he can have his old seat."

Fox News Digital reached out to the campaigns of Trone, McClain-Delaney and Burnett for comment.