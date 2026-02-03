Expand / Collapse search
Native American tribe responds to Billie Eilish's 'stolen land' Grammy comments

The Tongva tribe confirmed the singer's Los Angeles home sits on their ancestral territory

By Lindsay Kornick , Alexis McAdams Fox News
The Tongva tribe in Southern California responded to singer Billie Eilish's comments declaring "no one is illegal on stolen land" at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

While accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year, the 24-year-old singer drew backlash for using her acceptance speech to attack border enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"No one is illegal on stolen land," Eilish said while wearing an "ICE OUT" pin. "I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter."

MUSIC’S BIGGEST STARS PROTEST ICE AT GRAMMY AWARDS AMID TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

finneas and billie eilish grammys

Billie Eilish (right) declared "no one is illegal on stolen land" while receiving a Grammy Award Sunday night. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

"And f--- ICE, that's all I'm gonna say, sorry," she added.

Several commentators pointed out that Eilish herself owned a multimillion-dollar Los Angeles property on what is considered "stolen land" that was historically inhabited by the Tongva people, a Native American nation whose territory includes the greater Los Angeles Basin.

The tribe released a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday confirming her home's presence on "ancestral land," adding that Eilish has not contacted the tribe regarding her ownership.

BILLIE EILISH SAYS PROTESTERS ARE BEING 'ASSAULTED AND MURDERED' DURING AWARD SPEECH

Members of the Tongva tribe performing at the Grammy Awards Pre-Show

Chief Anthony Red Blood Morales (L), and Mona Morales Recalde (R), members of the Gabrieleno/Tongva San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards Pre-Show (Premiere Ceremony) held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity regarding the recent comments made by Billie Eilish," the statement read. "As the First People of the greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land. Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when Public Figures provide visibility to the true history of this country."

The statement continued, "We have reached out to her team to express our appreciation for her comments. It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory."

RICKY GERVAIS MOCKS GRAMMY WINNERS MAKING POLITICAL SPEECHES, SAYS THEY'RE 'STILL NOT LISTENING'

Fox News Digital reached out to Eilish's representatives for comment.

billie eilish

Billie Eilish was criticized for her "stolen land" comments after critics pointed out that she owned a property on Native American land in Los Angeles. (Sarah Morris/WireImage)

Eilish was one of several celebrities who used the Grammy Awards to bash ICE officers and the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"ICE out," singer Bad Bunny said while accepting the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans." 

