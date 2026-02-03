NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother taken from home as expert raises alarming new theories amid lack of leads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona officials are providing few updates on the disappearance of NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother after she vanished from her home over the weekend in an apparent abduction.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Tucson residence at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. While the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been elaborated upon, Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday that "we do, in fact, have a crime."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nanos offered sparse information regarding the search for Nancy Guthrie.

"We don't know where she is," Nanos said, adding investigators are starting from the point where Nancy Guthrie was last seen and fanning out from there.

TIMELINE: NBC HOST SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S MOTHER DISAPPEARS AS SHERIFF SAYS SHE MAY HAVE BEEN 'ABDUCTED'

Nanos previously said Nancy Guthrie did not leave the home by herself, pointing to her limited mobility and a health condition that could prove to be fatal if the necessary medication was not taken within 24 hours.

Additionally, blood was later found inside Nancy Guthrie’s home, according to the Los Angeles Times. A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that there were "blood drops" leading from the entryway outside down the house's pathway towards the driveway.

When asked about the blood on Tuesday, however, Nanos told reporters that evidence from inside the house was still being tested and nothing found had pointed to a suspect. Investigators also found signs of forced entry into the home.

"I'm not saying there's blood inside that house or outside that house," Nanos said while declining to elaborate on what evidence was collected from the home.

Tuesday’s press conference ended with more questions than answers about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, a development that is concerning to experts who emphasize that the public can be one of law enforcement’s most valuable tools in finding missing persons.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S MOTHER NANCY POSSIBLY ABDUCTED FROM HER HOME, AUTHORITIES SAY

"It's really unfortunate that very little has been provided to the public," Callahan Walsh, "America’s Most Wanted" co-host, told Fox News Digital. "I was hoping at this press conference that something would be released – a break in the investigation, a direction that they're headed, some hope for the family or actionable information for the public to assist. There just wasn't any of that. It was mostly questions that were being asked by the media, and pretty vague or no answers provided."

During Tuesday’s press conference, Nanos did not offer a clear answer when asked if Nancy Guthrie had been targeted due to her daughter’s fame.

"We’re looking at all the leads, and we don’t know," Nanos said. "We’re going to assume both sides of that."

The possibility is one that Walsh believes is not entirely unfounded.

"It's very possible that she was targeted because of who her daughter is," Walsh said. "Her daughter's a high-profile television personality on the ‘Today’ show somebody that people see in their homes and on their television screens regularly. There absolutely could be somebody out there that has a grudge against Savannah and has taken it out on her mother, and let's hope that's not the case."

AUTHORITIES 'AWARE' OF REPORTS OF POSSIBLE RANSOM NOTE IN NANCY GUTHRIE DISAPPEARANCE

During an interview on MSNOW on Tuesday, Nanos said Nancy Guthrie was "physically removed from that home against her will," but declined to say whether she was harmed. The sheriff also said it's unknown if the individual who took Nancy Guthrie is familiar or a stranger.

Nancy Guthrie’s cell phone, Apple Watch, wallet and car keys were also found inside the home following her disappearance.

Walsh points to several key details that could indicate whether the kidnapper was known to Nancy Guthrie, given the current publicized facts surrounding her disappearance and the fact that she was taken from the home.

"That could indicate she was compliant," Walsh told Fox News Digital. "And that means either she possibly knew the abductor, or that the abductor used some sort of threatening tactic – a weapon of some sort that brought her into compliance, and she thought she was safer going with them."

MOM OF NBC'S SAVANNAH GUTHRIE REPORTED MISSING IN ARIZONA, SHERIFF SAYS THERE IS A 'CRIME'

Shortly after Tuesday’s press conference, the Pima County Sheriff's Department revealed it is "aware" of reports of an alleged ransom note after TMZ reportedly received written correspondence demanding a "substantial amount" of money in exchange for Guthrie’s return.

Police investigating possible Nancy Guthrie ransom note: Report

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie," the officials wrote in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI," officials wrote.

As officials continue to investigate and search for Nancy Guthrie, Walsh emphasizes the important role the public can play in missing persons cases when every second counts.

"I think they really need to lean into the power of the public and harness whatever evidence, or share whatever information that they have so that the public can assist," Walsh said, adding, "My biggest hope is that once they do start finding information that the public can assist with, that they release that information and that information can acted upon."

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is providing a reward up to $2,500 for information relating to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

People with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance are asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch, Michael Ruiz and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.