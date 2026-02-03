Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NFL

Lions fan files $100M lawsuit after DK Metcalf clash, denies racial slur claims

Ryan Kennedy, Michigan resident and Lions fan, also named the Steelers and Ford Field in the suit

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
close
DK Metcalf suspended for 2 games following fan altercation | FTF Video

DK Metcalf suspended for 2 games following fan altercation | FTF

DK Metcalf was suspended for 2 games following his altercation with a fan during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions. Danny Parkins, Willie Colon, and Eric Mangini react to the news and discuss what it means for the Steelers'...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryan Kennedy, a Michigan resident and self-described Detroit Lions fan, is taking legal action following a December altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf at Ford Field.

Kennedy and his legal team held a news conference in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on Dec. 26. On Tuesday, attorneys representing Kennedy announced that a lawsuit had been filed in Wayne County Court. The lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages stemming from the Dec. 21 incident and names DK Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ford Field, the Lions’ longtime home stadium.

Former NFL player Chad Johnson, Ford Field management and multiple media platforms were also listed in the lawsuit, alleging that they played a role in making "defamatory and life-altering statements" against Kennedy in the aftermath of the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Detroit Lions fan Ryan Kennedy attends a press conference

Detroit Lions fan Ryan Kennedy, center, seated next to attorney Sean Murphy, left, and attorney Shawn Head, right, while discussing the fan-involved altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers player DK Metcalf at the Head Murphy Law office in Farmington Hills, Michigan on Dec. 26, 2025. (Ryan Garza/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The filing outlines nine counts, including negligence against Ford Field and multiple defamation claims against Metcalf, Johnson and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe's Shay Shay Media.

During the first half of the Lions–Steelers game on Dec. 21, Metcalf appeared to take a swing at Kennedy, who was seated in the Ford Field stands. The NFL later disciplined Metcalf with a two-game suspension to close the regular season.

STEELERS MAKE MAJOR CONTRACT DECISION ON DK METCALF AFTER SUSPENSION

On an episode of Shay Shay Media's "Nightcap" podcast released the day after the incident, co-host Chad Johnson said Metcalf told him Kennedy directed a racial slur at the Steelers receiver and used a derogatory term toward Metcalf’s mother.

Kennedy denied using any slurs at a December press conference, a claim reiterated in the lawsuit.

Ford Field view

A general overall aerial view of Ford Field on Dec. 7, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

"The statements were false and reckless," the lawsuit states. "Plaintiff Kennedy did not call Defendant Metcalf the 'N-word'; did not call Defendant Metcalf’s mother a 'c---'; and did not ever use any racial slurs or hate speech whatsoever ... Defendant Metcalf provided false information to Defendant Johnson about what Plaintiff Kennedy allegedly said, thereby instigating and authorizing the publication of the defamatory and reckless statements, which were intended to harm Plaintiff Kennedy."

D.K. Metcalf warms up

DK Metcalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Kennedy is also taking legal action against the Steelers for the team's alleged liability in the incident, while Metcalf is accused of committing assault and battery in the lawsuit. The claims against Ford Field management are also based on liability.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Defendant Ford Field Management, LLC breached its duty by failing to establish or enforce adequate barriers, protocols, or security measures to prevent players from reaching into the stands and making physical contact with patrons," the lawsuit reads.

Fox News Digital contacted the Lions requesting comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Metcalf recorded 850 receiving yards in his first season with the Steelers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue