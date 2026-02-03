Leaders of desecrated Catholic school urge prayer for perpetrators after Mary statue, tabernacle destroyed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The leader of a California Catholic school which was desecrated after a break-in is urging the community to "make many acts of reparation for this offense against God and Our Lady."

Images of the destruction at Holy Innocents Catholic School in Long Beach, which was discovered Monday morning, show smashed statues , images of Mary and other religious figures destroyed and a photograph of the pope knocked to the floor.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital Tuesday and sent to school parents, Fr. G. Peter Irving, pastor and head of the school, and Cyril Cruz, the school’s principal, wrote, "We ask everyone to make many acts of reparation for this offense against God and Our Lady."

Cruz told EWTN News that "Our statue of the Virgin Mary was smashed, and the tabernacle was removed and thrown to the floor in an apparent attempt to force it open. The atrium lovingly prepared by the Carmelite Sisters for our scholars was completely destroyed."

In their letter, Irving and Cruz announced that security would be heightened following the attack.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have requested increased security patrols, especially after school hours and weekends," they wrote. "The hall was the only building affected. Classes will continue as scheduled. We hope to resume Mass in the hall as soon as we are able."

The school leaders also asked parents to pray for the perpetrator.

"Please join us in prayer for those who committed this act so that they may turn away from darkness and embrace the loving grace of our Lord," they wrote. "We particularly ask for the intercession of our Blessed Mother for our school, our families, and our community."

On Monday, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced it was launching an investigation into the incident.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.