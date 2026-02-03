Expand / Collapse search
Media

Leaders of desecrated Catholic school urge prayer for perpetrators after Mary statue, tabernacle destroyed

Holy Innocents Catholic School's tabernacle was thrown to floor as Justice Department launches civil rights investigation

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published | Updated
DOJ launches probe after anti-ICE protesters storm Minnesota church Video

DOJ launches probe after anti-ICE protesters storm Minnesota church

Fox News' Doug Luzader reports the latest on the unrest in Minnesota. Former DHS advisor Charles Marino also gives analysis on 'Fox & Friends First' after anti-ICE protesters stormed a church, triggering a DOJ investigation.

The leader of a California Catholic school which was desecrated after a break-in is urging the community to "make many acts of reparation for this offense against God and Our Lady."  

Images of the destruction at Holy Innocents Catholic School in Long Beach, which was discovered Monday morning, show smashed statues, images of Mary and other religious figures destroyed and a photograph of the pope knocked to the floor. 

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital Tuesday and sent to school parents, Fr. G. Peter Irving, pastor and head of the school, and Cyril Cruz, the school’s principal, wrote, "We ask everyone to make many acts of reparation for this offense against God and Our Lady."

MISSISSIPPI SYNAGOGUE BURNED IN ARSON ATTACK, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Catholic school was vandalized in California.

A Catholic school was vandalized in California. (KTTV)

Cruz told EWTN News that "Our statue of the Virgin Mary was smashed, and the tabernacle was removed and thrown to the floor in an apparent attempt to force it open. The atrium lovingly prepared by the Carmelite Sisters for our scholars was completely destroyed."

In their letter, Irving and Cruz announced that security would be heightened following the attack. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have requested increased security patrols, especially after school hours and weekends," they wrote. "The hall was the only building affected. Classes will continue as scheduled. We hope to resume Mass in the hall as soon as we are able."

DRIVER RAMS CAR REPEATEDLY INTO DOORS OF NYC JEWISH SITE, SUSPECT DETAINED

Woman holding rosary beads

Fr. G. Peter Irving, pastor and head of the school, and Cyril Cruz, the school’s principal, wrote, "We ask everyone to make many acts of reparation for this offence against God and Our Lady." (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The school leaders also asked parents to pray for the perpetrator.

"Please join us in prayer for those who committed this act so that they may turn away from darkness and embrace the loving grace of our Lord," they wrote. "We particularly ask for the intercession of our Blessed Mother for our school, our families, and our community."

MISSISSIPPI SYNAGOGUE ARSON SUSPECT'S DAD TURNS HIM IN AFTER LAUGHING CONFESSION, FBI SAYS

U.S. Justice Department logo is seen at Justice Department headquarters in Washington

The Justice Department is launching an investigation. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters/File Photo)

On Monday, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced it was launching an investigation into the incident. 

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

