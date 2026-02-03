Popular chip brand exits coastal hometown after decades as workers face layoffs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A popular potato chip brand is leaving its coastal hometown after more than four decades of operations — but its signature name will remain.

The Campbell's Co. announced that it was closing the Cape Cod chip plant in Hyannis, Massachusetts, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

The brand was founded in Hyannis — a beach town known for its association with the Kennedys — and the plant, which will end production in April, has been in use since 1985.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The production of Cape Cod chips will "be transferred to more modern and efficient plants, enabling a more agile and flexible manufacturing network," Campbell's said in a statement.

The main plants are in Beloit, Wisconsin; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Hanover, Pennsylvania — where Campbell's said that "high-quality, carefully selected ingredients" will continue to be used.

The company said the Hyannis plant only produces 4% of Cape Cod chips and its continued operation "no longer makes economic sense for the business."

Forty-nine employees will be let go. The employees will be given "separation benefits, job placement support and guidance on how to access state assistance programs," Campbell's said. Meanwhile, its investment initiatives in the region will remain.

The news was poorly received by some New England residents on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"I have been a consumer of Cape Cod chips for YEARS. I'm very, very sad to hear this," one X user wrote.

Another commenter described it as "very disappointing," as the chips were a "big part of growing up" in New England, the person said.

Others were unbothered by the news, considering the plant's relatively low output.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"They closed the old plant because it was just for show," an X user said. "It made 4% of the chips."

Elizabeth Duggan, president of Campbell's Snacks, told Fox News Digital that the decision was made due to the need "to strengthen our operations and position our snacks business for long-term growth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will maintain a community presence by honoring the brand's heritage and continue local investment to support the next generation of food innovators on Cape Cod," Duggan said.