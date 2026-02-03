Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Snack Foods

Popular chip brand exits coastal hometown after decades as workers face layoffs

49 employees will lose jobs when Hyannis facility closes in April, with production moving to other states

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
FDA commissioner reveals updated food pyramid guidelines: 'Big day for nutrition' Video

FDA commissioner reveals updated food pyramid guidelines: 'Big day for nutrition'

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss updated dietary guidelines prioritizing protein, fruits and vegetables, while urging Americans to cut back on ultra-processed foods.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A popular potato chip brand is leaving its coastal hometown after more than four decades of operations — but its signature name will remain.

The Campbell's Co. announced that it was closing the Cape Cod chip plant in Hyannis, Massachusetts, according to a Jan. 29 news release. 

The brand was founded in Hyannis — a beach town known for its association with the Kennedys — and the plant, which will end production in April, has been in use since 1985.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The production of Cape Cod chips will "be transferred to more modern and efficient plants, enabling a more agile and flexible manufacturing network," Campbell's said in a statement.

The main plants are in Beloit, Wisconsin; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Hanover, Pennsylvania — where Campbell's said that "high-quality, carefully selected ingredients" will continue to be used. 

Cape cod chips in basket

Campbell's announced it will close its Cape Cod potato chip plant in Hyannis, Massachusetts — ending production there in April after decades of operation. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

The company said the Hyannis plant only produces 4% of Cape Cod chips and its continued operation "no longer makes economic sense for the business."

Forty-nine employees will be let go. The employees will be given "separation benefits, job placement support and guidance on how to access state assistance programs," Campbell's said. Meanwhile, its investment initiatives in the region will remain.

The news was poorly received by some New England residents on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"I have been a consumer of Cape Cod chips for YEARS. I'm very, very sad to hear this," one X user wrote.

Another commenter described it as "very disappointing," as the chips were a "big part of growing up" in New England, the person said. 

Chips and lobster roll

The Hyannis facility, in use since 1985, produces about 4% of Cape Cod chips, according to the company. (iStock)

Others were unbothered by the news, considering the plant's relatively low output.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"They closed the old plant because it was just for show," an X user said. "It made 4% of the chips."

woman eating chips

Social media users said Cape Cod chips (not pictured) were a big part of growing up in the New England region. (iStock)

Elizabeth Duggan, president of Campbell's Snacks, told Fox News Digital that the decision was made due to the need "to strengthen our operations and position our snacks business for long-term growth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will maintain a community presence by honoring the brand's heritage and continue local investment to support the next generation of food innovators on Cape Cod," Duggan said.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue