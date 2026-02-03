Trump reacts to NBC host Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy's mysterious abduction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to personally call NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie and offer additional federal assistance following her mother's apparent abduction in Tuscon, Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and was reported missing by her family around noon Sunday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

While officials did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance, they said they believe Nancy Guthrie was either kidnapped or abducted, and noted blood was found outside the home.

During a Q&A session in the White House Oval Office Tuesday, Trump said he is considering sending additional federal agents to assist with the investigation.

"I think it's terrible," Trump said. "I'm going to call [Savannah Guthrie] later on. I think it's a terrible thing. … Very unusual situation, but we're going to find out."

Despite the pair's showdown in an October 2020 NBC town hall, Trump added, "I always got along very good with Savannah."

During the Miami town hall, Savannah Guthrie pressed Trump on his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his social media reposts questioning Osama bin Laden's death.

At one point, she accused Trump of "sending a lie" to his followers, comparing him to "someone's crazy uncle."

While the Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI continue to investigate Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, officials on Tuesday confirmed they are "aware" of reports of a possible ransom note.

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI."

News outlets TMZ and KOLD 13 News announced on Tuesday they received unverified ransom notes demanding money for Nancy Guthrie's return.

The note received by TMZ reportedly demanded millions in Bitcoin cryptocurrency, with the outlet verifying the Bitcoin address was "real."

TMZ said the letter, which was sent to authorities, included unreleased details about her disappearance and had a deadline.

It is unclear if the notes received by TMZ and KOLD are identical.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is asked to call the tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.