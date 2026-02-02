A first lady like no other: How Melania Trump made presidential history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melania Trump has made history again in her role as first lady of the United States by being the first sitting first lady to serve as executive producer of her new film, "MELANIA," which gives the world an unprecedented glimpse into the 20 days leading up to her return to the White House.

In 1962, the American people saw another stylish first lady make her debut in a documentary when first lady Jacqueline Kennedy gave a Valentine's Day tour of the White House, sharing her renovations to the Presidents House — which, at the time, was a major television event.

We have seen previous first ladies while in office appear on talk shows, sitcoms, documentaries and other forms of media broadcasts. Nancy Reagan appeared on "Diff’rent Strokes," Barbara Bush and Laura Bush appeared on "Sesame Street," Michelle Obama made appearances on several TV shows like "Parks and Recreation," "NCIS" and "Black-ish" to name a few.

However, what Melania Trump has done with MUSE Productions — a nod to her U.S. Secret Service code name — makes this particular achievement both groundbreaking and historic.

She took a thoughtful approach to purposefully reintroduce herself to the world in a way we have not seen previously. Before the nationwide release in theaters, she personally welcomed guests and close friends for a private black-tie screening at the White House. Then last night she held a red-carpet premiere at the Trump-Kennedy Center’s Opera House, where she personally welcomed guests in her signature heels not just in Washington, D.C., but throughout cities across the nation via livestream.

The first lady was clear in her welcoming remarks that this is not a traditional documentary: "My film is a very deliberate act of authorship, inviting you to witness events and emotions through a window of rich imagery. It is a created experience that offers perspectives, insights, and moments that only few have seen. Here, honor, pride, and truth are revealed, not through narration, but through genuine discovery. It is purposeful storytelling." In so doing, she not only humanizes herself, but also the presidency.

Interest in the American first family has risen with the significance and prestige of the American presidency, and interest in first lady Melania Trump has been unparalleled. Through her thoughtful narration, she sets the story straight — sharing what matters most to her, highlighting that she is more than the ceremonial role and that under that iconic hat she is a mother, wife, daughter, friend and businesswoman.

The unifier theme was present throughout, and in some ways the film was not just a movie about Melania, but rather the story of America through the eyes of not just her, but also the close advisors, designers, artisans and staff that make up the White House — and by extension, the rich pageantry we share with the world every four years, regardless of who is in office, through our unique transfer of power.

The highly personal, reflective and humanizing film reflects the things that are important to her — family, faith and, yes, fashion. Melania gives viewers the opportunity to learn about the legacy of her mother, who passed away a year before her White House return, the impact of her father, who also lives at the White House, the pride and love she has for her only son, Barron, and rarely seen interactions between her and the president in surprisingly funny and many affectionate moments.

Trump’s small team of talented White House staff and advisers took center stage, showing the inner workings of her operation and leadership style. Acutely aware of her status as one of America’s most fashionable first ladies, we finally got a glimpse of how some of her iconic dresses and looks came together with the help of her longtime friend and close advisor Herve Pierre, who designed both her inaugural gowns that will be showcased for posterity at the Smithsonian. Pierre is one of the few who has created designs not just for Melania Trump, but also first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama under the iconic fashion labels of Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera.

Trump’s leadership was consistently displayed throughout the 90 minutes, especially with regards to her programs Be Best and Fostering the Future. Highlights included scenes of her relationships with other first ladies such as Brigitte Macron, and Queen Rania of Jordan, who also attended the White House screening. For those that don’t care to acknowledge her ability to speak multiple languages, it was quietly displayed that Trump is fluent in French by watching her write her notes while Macron spoke to her in Macron’s native French language.

Queen Elizabeth and the royal family were known for inviting the cameras in to document their lives and bring the world behind the walls of the palace yet in a much different way. In America, our first families live very public lives, but we rarely see what life is really like for them beyond the gates of the White House.

There has always been a push to humanize and personalize the presidency through events and media appearances. This film does just that, showing us that Melania is witty, strategic, creative and honestly quite funny. While many newspapers and magazines rarely share a smiling and laughing first lady, we saw first-hand: many smiles, and rare personal moments with her husband, the president, or what she referred to him in welcoming remarks as "America’s director." We even saw never-before-seen dancing moves to YMCA on the Inaugural night at 2 a.m., and to all the female viewers' dismay — not a single complaint of how long she had been wearing her gorgeous stilettos. We even learned that Michael Jackson is her favorite performer and watched her happily sing along to her favorite song of his, "Billie Jean."

Trump’s move to allow cameras behind the scenes into her life at such a pivotal moment in history has made an unprecedented mark on the role of first lady.

After the assassination attempt of President Reagan, Mrs. Reagan voiced a lot of concerns about the safety of her husband at public events, even asking for changes. Melania Trump was shown to be no different in a very vulnerable and direct scene about her safety concerns around proposed inaugural events. She was vulnerable, yet firm, on what she felt regarding the safety of not just her, but also her family.

It wasn’t until 50 years after Kennedy’s televised tour of the White House that we learned how involved she was in that film as her handwritten notes, suggestions and edits were finally released to the public. Similarly, in a documentary about Lady Bird Johnson’s diaries produced years after her death, we learned just how incredibly influential she was in giving advice to her husband via long, typed memos.

One scene in the film shows Trump sitting in on speech prep and suggesting adding the word "Unifier" to the president’s Inaugural address, which he ended up using in his historic remarks saying, "My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier." We now know why he turned to her and smiled after that line.

While it has always been quietly known that the role of first lady has a real impact on the United States presidency, it has rarely been documented in such a visible and deliberate way. Melania Trump finally documented, in the moment, for the world to see how she, like many of her predecessors that have come before her, can be a real asset for the president of the United States.

The critics will certainly have their opinion about every aspect of her movie, but in the end, history will give the real review. The impact of giving the world such an insight into the days leading up to her return to service as first lady of the United States is extraordinary.

While today, we all cherish that televised tour given by Kennedy in 1962, at the time, there were mixed reviews and even some criticism about the money spent by the networks. In the end, we appreciate having that peek behind the White House curtain.

"MELANIA" should be on everyone’s list regardless of age, party affiliation or nationality, because it allows you to get to know our first lady directly, not from secondhand accounts, anonymous sources, political commentators or even historians like me — and that is a gift.

Trump said in the film, "I feel energized to serve the American People once again and as always, I will move forward with purpose and of course with style."

Melania Trump is redefining the role of what it means to be first lady during her second term in historic ways, through legislation, events, policies, programs and yes, "MELANIA."

