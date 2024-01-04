Nevada airport addresses security concerns after man steals plane, flies to California

A Nevada airport is giving advice to pilots and tenants after an Idaho man allegedly burglarized several aircraft and stole one, going for a joyride to California.

The 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing single-engine type aircraft was allegedly taken by Damian Zukaitis, 40, sometime after 2 p.m. Saturday from North Las Vegas Airport, police told FOX5 Las Vegas.

The man allegedly flew the plane over 100 miles, before landing it in a field outside Barstow. The owner told FOX5 that beer bottles, cans and part of a marijuana cigarette were found inside the cockpit of the severely damaged plane.

The incident has several pilots at the airport taking precautions to protect their property.

VIDEO SHOWS NEVADA MAN LEAP AND ATTACK CLARK COUNTY JUDGE AFTER BEING DENIED PROBATION

"I do think the threat is gone now. It’s a good time to assess what needs to happen for security," longtime pilot and aviation attorney Jeff Lustick told FOX5. "We’re all working together to have increased vigilance."

Lustick would like more surveillance, security officers or fencing at the airport.

HUSBAND ARRESTED AT LAS VEGAS CASINO AFTER WIFE FOUND DEAD ON NEW YEAR'S DAY

"The safety and security of our tenants, pilots and passengers is always a top priority and we consistently review procedures and practices. We work closely with the North Las Vegas Police Department who provide law enforcement at the airport. Additionally, we have a contracted private security company that patrols after hours," the airport said in a statement to the local station.

The airport spokesperson encouraged pilots and tenants to lock and properly tie down aircraft, as well as lock hangars.



North Las Vegas officials said Zukaitis could also be behind attempted airplane burglaries in the three previous days before his arrest, The Associated Press reported.

The aircraft was valued at about $80,000, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Police are still investigating the motive, as well as where the suspect was headed. A pilot with the same name is listed in FAA records as a student, FOX5 reported.

The plane's owner said a binder was found with instructions on landing at an airport in Corona, California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zukaitis faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and taking stolen property across state lines from the incident. He will be extradited back to Nevada from San Bernardino County to face a judge in North Las Vegas Justice Court, police told FOX5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.