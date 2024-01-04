Expand / Collapse search
Nevada airport addresses security concerns after man steals plane, flies to California

Damian Zukaitis, 40, will be extradited from California to Nevada

Pilar Arias
Published
A plane was stolen from a North Las Vegas airport following a string of burglaries, FOX5 Las Vegas reports.

A Nevada airport is giving advice to pilots and tenants after an Idaho man allegedly burglarized several aircraft and stole one, going for a joyride to California. 

The 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing single-engine type aircraft was allegedly taken by Damian Zukaitis, 40, sometime after 2 p.m. Saturday from North Las Vegas Airport, police told FOX5 Las Vegas.

The man allegedly flew the plane over 100 miles, before landing it in a field outside Barstow. The owner told FOX5 that beer bottles, cans and part of a marijuana cigarette were found inside the cockpit of the severely damaged plane. 

The incident has several pilots at the airport taking precautions to protect their property.

Stolen plane in field

The stolen 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing single-engine type aircraft was found in a desert field near Barstow, California. (FOX5 Las Vegas)

"I do think the threat is gone now. It’s a good time to assess what needs to happen for security," longtime pilot and aviation attorney Jeff Lustick told FOX5. "We’re all working together to have increased vigilance."

Lustick would like more surveillance, security officers or fencing at the airport. 

North Las Vegas Airport hangars

View of the hangars at the North Las Vegas Airport, where pilots are on security alert.  (FOX5 Las Vegas)

"The safety and security of our tenants, pilots and passengers is always a top priority and we consistently review procedures and practices. We work closely with the North Las Vegas Police Department who provide law enforcement at the airport. Additionally, we have a contracted private security company that patrols after hours," the airport said in a statement to the local station.

The airport spokesperson encouraged pilots and tenants to lock and properly tie down aircraft, as well as lock hangars. 

North Las Vegas officials said Zukaitis could also be behind attempted airplane burglaries in the three previous days before his arrest, The Associated Press reported.

Beer found in stolen plane cockpit

Plane's owner says it was found severely damaged, with beer bottles and part of a joint inside. (FOX5 Las Vegas)

The aircraft was valued at about $80,000, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Police are still investigating the motive, as well as where the suspect was headed. A pilot with the same name is listed in FAA records as a student, FOX5 reported.

The plane's owner said a binder was found with instructions on landing at an airport in Corona, California.

Zukaitis faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and taking stolen property across state lines from the incident. He will be extradited back to Nevada from San Bernardino County to face a judge in North Las Vegas Justice Court, police told FOX5. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 